Sylvie Beljanski, President of The Beljanski Foundation, Says Cancer Prevention Starts With Self-Care and Eating Right

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvie Beljanski, President and Founder of The Beljanski Foundation, best-selling author, and CEO of Maison Beljanski, shares insights into the role of environmental toxins in cancer development. Beljanski highlights the groundbreaking work of her father, Mirko Beljanski, Ph.D., as the first molecular biologist to describe the destabilization of DNA due to environmental toxicity.

"While working in his laboratory at the Pasteur Institute, he observed that healthy DNA typically forms a tight ellipse, whereas cancerous DNA always presents as a relaxed ellipse with large "loops" that favor an increased duplication rate. Cancer is mostly seen in older people because a lifetime of exposure to toxins eventually destabilizes their DNA. So yes, quitting smoking and drinking and switching from industrially processed food — laden with preservatives, hydrogenated oils, sodium, and sugar — to a clean, plant-based diet will absolutely reduce your exposure to environmental toxins and their carcinogenic effects," explains Beljanksi.

Supporting Sylvie Beljanski's advocacy for healthy living, Dr. Andre Goy, Chief Physician of Hackensack Meridian Health's John Theurer Cancer Center in New Jersey, affirms that disease prevention commences in the kitchen. He focuses on the influence of lifestyle choices on cancer rates, emphasizing the imperative for Americans to overcome a "reliance on convenience" that fuels inadequate diets and the rise in cancer rates.

Although a healthy lifestyle will improve overall health, that may not be enough to prevent cancer. Beljanski says in an environment saturated with toxins, refraining from a limited number of sources may not suffice for disease protection.

"Can we truly shield ourselves entirely from all air and water pollution? What about exposure to radiofrequency? And even if we could achieve such complete protection, would it prove adequate? Consider also the impact of emotional trauma, a factor associated with the onset of cancer for some individuals," Sylvie asks.

Beljanski emphasizes that incorporating a healthy lifestyle involves taking additional steps in preventive care. To prevent cancer, prioritizing self-care is crucial, entailing nourishing the body with wholesome food and fostering a positive way of life.

"In my view, avoiding smoking, drinking, and all convenience foods while also exercising regularly is just the beginning. Additionally, one must choose organic products for skincare, laundry, and cleaning routines; get tested for heavy metals and detox as needed; avoid plastic and Styrofoam containers; invest in a high-quality water filtration system for your entire house; take quality supplements for liver and immune support; relinquish all unnecessary drama; and surround yourself with love. And understand that this list only increases your odds of not dying from cancer," informs Beljanski.

Sylvie Beljanski, CEO of Maison Beljanski and President of The Beljanski Foundation, is a distinguished award-winning author renowned for her impactful work in integrative medicine. Her book, "Winning The War On Cancer: The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure," has not only received acclaim but has also been translated into French as "Gagner La Lutte Contre Le Cancer: La Découverte don't la République n'a pas Voulu." This literary achievement has catapulted Beljanski into the spotlight, making her a sought-after speaker at health and wellness conferences worldwide. Through engaging talks, Sylvie has shared profound insights, educating thousands of individuals about the latest scientific breakthroughs in integrative medicine.

