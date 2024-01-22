SIXGEN Announces Key Executive Team Additions in Strategic Growth Phase
SIXGEN Inc., Unified Cyber Solutions
We're at a critical juncture where the urgency to provide agencies and companies with our advanced cyber products and services has never been greater.”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIXGEN Inc. (SIXGEN), a leading provider of advanced cyber solutions for national security and critical commercial industries, today announces the expansion of its executive team with two pivotal appointments, reflecting the company’s accelerated growth trajectory following its recent acquisition by Washington Harbour Partners LP.
— Ethan Dietrich
SIXGEN is proud to welcome Amanda Lampert as the new Chief People Officer (CPO) and Ashequl (Ashe) Hoque as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). These strategic additions come at a significant time in SIXGEN’s journey, as the company continues to scale its unique cyber capabilities as a result of its acquisition by Washington Harbour.
Ethan Dietrich, CEO of SIXGEN, commented on the appointments: "We're at a critical juncture where the urgency to provide agencies and companies with our advanced cyber products and services has never been greater. With the support of Washington Harbour, we're ramping up our corporate infrastructure to deliver these services at scale. Amanda and Ashe joining our leadership team is a testament to our commitment to this focused growth. Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to be a pioneering and innovative cyber company doing what we've always done, but doing it even better and now on a larger scale."
Amanda Lampert brings a wealth of experience in human resources and organizational development, having previously led HR functions in high-growth environments. Her expertise in aligning HR strategies with business goals will be pivotal in nurturing SIXGEN’s culture and exquisite talent, as the company expands.
Ashequl Hoque, who also serves as an Operating Partner at Washington Harbour, brings a wealth of experience in financial strategy and corporate development to the team. His unique perspective will be invaluable as SIXGEN expands its operations and financial capabilities to meet the growing demands of the cybersecurity landscape.
“These appointments are a clear indicator of our strategic intent to grow and evolve in the advanced cyber solutions sector. Amanda and Ashe are perfectly positioned to help drive our company to meet our clients’ critical mission needs,” added Shawn Devroude, Chief Strategy Officer of SIXGEN.
The acquisition of SIXGEN by Washington Harbour has been a catalyst for the company’s enhanced focus on expanding its cyber solutions portfolio and operational capabilities. The addition of Amanda Lampert and Ashequl Hoque to the executive team underscores SIXGEN’s commitment to maintaining its position as a leader in unique and advanced cyber solutions.
For more information about SIXGEN and its services, visit www.sixgen.io.
Kimberly Cangelosi
SIXGEN Inc.
