Lefty's Barbecue Unlimited, Inc. and Lefty's Spices, LLC Celebrate Black History Month with a Rich Culinary Heritage

Third generation heir, Taylor Holland, contributing to family's legacy with her grandfather, Walter L. Nash, Sr.

A Black family's ongoing legacy of business success, culinary flavor, and resilient tradition.

WALDORF, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lefty's Barbecue Unlimited, Inc. and Lefty's Spices, LLC, two family-owned businesses with roots dating back to 1989 and 2007, respectively, are gearing up to celebrate Black History Month in a unique and flavorful way. These establishments, founded by Walter (Lefty) and Margaret Nash, hold a deep-seated history in Southern-style cuisine, barbecue, and spice manufacturing.

Walter Nash, raised in Georgia during the challenges of Jim Crow law, played a pivotal role in opening Lefty's Barbecue. The family invites the media to explore the narrative of survival, resilience, and the legacy of North Carolina-style pork barbecue during Black History Month. Walter's wife, Margaret, hailing from Alabama, adds her touch to the culinary journey with a passion for cooking that has transcended generations.

This spirit of delivering great food always puts the customer first. In that spirit, Lefty commented, "Treat the customer right because we ain't the only bbq place in town."

As the month approaches, the spotlight will also be on Taylor Holland, the third-generation heir, who recently graduated from college and is eager to contribute to the family legacy. Taylor, inheriting a love for cooking from her grandmother Margaret, aims to elevate the Lefty's brand. The plan includes Taylor demonstrating the family's signature fry mixes, seasonings, and barbecue sauces, with Lefty himself providing guidance.

This celebration is not just about history but also the continuation of a culinary tradition that has stood the test of time. Lefty's Barbecue Unlimited, Inc. remains a landmark in Charles County, Maryland, dedicated to providing superior food and service since its inception in 1989. The slow cooking of meats over a hickory wood fire and the signature sides made on the premises have become synonymous with the warm and inviting atmosphere the Nash family has cultivated over the years.

Donald Turley, a passionate recent guest at the restaurant, remarked in a five-star review, "This is the place for Ribs! My wife and I come down from Annapolis whenever we get the urge for 'the best' Signature ribs this side of the Mississippi. When you want to really put your feed on, get down to Lefty's."

Lefty's Spices, LLC, born in 2007, endeavors to bring the down-home flavor of Southern cooking from the grocery store to your home. The brand seeks to create a sense of comfort for families across generations with products like its Fish N' Chicken Mix and BBQ Sauce.

As we embark on Black History Month, Lefty's Barbecue Unlimited, Inc. and Lefty's Spices, LLC invite everyone to savor the flavors of their culinary creations and the rich history and enduring legacy that have made them a staple in the community.

To learn more, visit www.leftysbarbecue.com and www.leftyspices.com.

Lefty's Spices Is Torch!