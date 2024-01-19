CBP Hosting 6th Virtual Career Expo to Recruit for Law Enforcement and Civilian Roles Nationwide

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)is hosting a Virtual Career Expo on Jan. 24, 2024. This expo highlights law enforcement and mission support opportunities throughout CBP.

The event will provide job seekers an opportunity to connect directly with current CBP employees and discuss career opportunities with CBP recruiters. Live information sessions about the hiring process will enable attendees to hear from current CBP employees, including law enforcement agents and officers, and non-uniformed staff. Topics will include: Opportunities for Transitioning Military, Veterans, and Military Spouses; Non-Law Enforcement Opportunities; Law Enforcement Opportunities; and Becoming a Border Patrol Agent. Interested applicants should register in advance and select an entry time to ensure minimal wait times for speaking with a CBP recruiter. Many of the speakers will be available in chat booths throughout the day to answer questions and attendees are encouraged to sign in and browse the event lobby and booths before and after attending webinars.

“CBP is hiring. The nation’s largest law enforcement agency offers competitive pay and benefits, along with the opportunity to work in a dynamic workplace. When you join CBP, you are making a difference for your country and your community,” said Andrea Bright, Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner.

CBP offers careers ranging from law enforcement, agriculture, information technology, science, human resources, and many other occupational fields. CBP is currently offering a $10,000 recruitment incentive for Border Patrol Agents upon successful completion of the Border Patrol Academy. Additional Border Patrol Agent incentives include an additional $10,000 after three years of service, and an additional $10,000 for those accepting hard-to-fill locations. Additionally, newly appointed Air and Marine Operations' Air Interdiction Agents assigned to Caribbean locations will be offered a 25% recruitment incentive.

To register for the event, visit the CBP Careers website.

For more information, follow CBP on X (formerly Twitter), @CBPJobs, LinkedIn, and Facebook.