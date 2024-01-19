Submit Release
Qlik Acquires Kyndi to Enhance AI-Driven Business Outcomes

Qlik, a leading data integration and analytics company, has announced its acquisition of Kyndi, a provider of AI-driven business intelligence solutions. This strategic move aims to bolster Qlik's capabilities in leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance business outcomes. Kyndi's expertise in natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning aligns with

