2024: When IT And AI Collide

Stressed to the limit and buried under busy work, IT teams were told to “do more with less” in 2023. That meant that despite more shadow IT, more security vulnerabilities, and more questions, these tech pros were equipped with the same resources or fewer.

Now, as we look at a new year with new opportunities, will the same mantra continue?

I believe the answer is a little of both. 2024 will serve as a pivotal year in many ways.

IT Will Drive AI Priorities and Focus on Strategic Implementation

As 2024 unfolds, IT departments are set to become the driving force behind AI strategies in organizations. The previous year’s experimental phase with AI tools lacked a cohesive framework and clear goals. Rather, companies adopted multiple AI powered tools, testing, integrating, and often causing more damage than they were worth. Going forward, leadership will crave a more structured approach. And that will require the guidance of IT.

IT teams, drawing on their experience from the pandemic-led shift to remote work, are now poised to lead this transformative journey with AI. In this new role, IT is not just implementing tools but is actively shaping the digital transformation narrative. The complexity and sophistication required to integrate AI into modern SaaS stacks requires a deeper understanding. Not just of the underlying technology but also of the corresponding goals of the organization.

The best companies have already recognized this and ensured that IT has a voice at the table. This requires trust, respect, and open, two-way communication where the company’s workforce and technology work in tandem toward a vision.

This shift in responsibilities is significant, reflecting a broader trend where IT expertise is increasingly seen as integral to overall business strategy. It’s a trend that could elevate IT leaders, especially CIOs, to more prominent executive roles, influencing key business decisions.

One of the first ways we will see IT’s expanded influence is in the realm of procurement. As AI becomes integral to business operations, IT’s expertise in evaluating and selecting AI tools will be crucial. They are tasked with separating real and innovative AI solutions from functional vaporware.

We are already seeing this story play out in the realm of SaaS management, where more and more executives are using tools like a SaaS management platform to investigate the current state of their application portfolio and discern which tools are valuable and which are superfluous, which ones fulfill their promise and which ones don’t.

In 2024, IT’s influence on AI tool selection will significantly shape organizational technology landscapes. Outdated, multi-step software will be phased out in favor of AI-driven frictionless user experiences. These solutions will simplify processes and free up human resources for more strategic tasks. This evolution underscores IT’s pivotal role in not only adopting AI but in ensuring it aligns with broader organizational goals, driving efficiency, and innovation.

Importantly, in order to lead this strategic transformation, IT will first need to reduce their own busy work burden.

IT Will Focus on Optimizing SaaS Admin Tasks Through General AI

In 2024, IT will strategically harness general AI to optimize SaaSOps, directly impacting their daily responsibilities. This shift is essential for IT to efficiently support the broader organization. IT professionals, known for their problem-solving ability, will increasingly incorporate sophisticated AI solutions into their workflows. This integration will automate time-consuming tasks, such as managing support tickets, which currently impede more strategic endeavors.

Rapid advancements in AI within the SaaS management sector exemplify this trend. IT teams are utilizing AI not just for problem-solving but also for automating routine operations, from employee lifecycle management to security protocols. This proactive use of AI in day-to-day functions is expected to revolutionize IT’s role, transitioning them from tactical task managers to strategic business enablers, thereby reshaping their contribution to organizational growth and efficiency.

We sit at a crossroads. 2024 has every opportunity to transform the role of IT forever, or we can continue down the same tiresome road toward overworking and under-resourcing.

Which direction will we choose? Probably a bit of both. Some companies are already miles down the road of strategic AI empowerment and trusting IT to help shape their future. Others, whether due to ignorance, politics, or miscalculation, will continue down the same mistaken paths.

But, with time, I believe the innovators will win, and the rest will be forced to follow or fail. The integration of AI into IT processes such as SaaS management isn’t just a trend; it’s a shift in efficiency and effectiveness. In this future, IT is no longer bogged down by routine tasks but is free to explore and implement groundbreaking solutions. The potential for IT to drive organizational success and innovation has never been greater as we look towards a smarter, more efficient, and innovative future.