Paul Davis Restoration Placed Among Top 100 Franchises on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise500™ Rankings for 2024
2024 rankings
We are honored to be recognized on this prestigious list once again”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Davis Restoration has been recognized as one of the top 100 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise500® franchise ranking for 2024. The Franchise500 list is the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking and is a highly coveted honor in the franchise community of 4000 franchises. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2024 franchise list ranks Paul Davis Restoration at #91 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. The company jumped from Number 109 in 2023 to 91 in this 2024 ranking.
— Rich Wilson President and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration
“Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond.”
“We are honored to be recognized on this prestigious list once again,” said Rich Wilson, President and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration, “the steady growth towards the top of the list each year is exciting. Our business model, collaborative support, and franchise development team gets all the credit for our growth this past year. The key to success has been our pairing with franchise owners who are eager to build big healthy businesses focused on being the employer of choice and making a difference in their communities. We call them the Difference Makers™”
In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the magazine's 45-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.
###
About Paul Davis Restoration
Paul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters for over five decades and is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration with hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling. For more information visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com. For further info on available franchise territories go to www.pauldavisbusiness.com.
Rhonda Sanderson
Paul Davis Restoration
+1 847-612-9829
Rhonda@sandersonpr.com