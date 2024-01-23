TikTok Shop Syncs with Mascot as Marketplace Partner
Mascot, the leading multi-sales channel and inventory management solution for trading cards and collectibles, will facilitate easy listings via TikTok Shop.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mascot Technologies, LLC announced a partnership with TikTok Shop to bring additional liquidity options to Mascot’s leading multi-sales channel and inventory management solution. Through Mascot, collectors, dealers, and sellers can list their graded trading card singles directly to TikTok Shop.
Mascot’s partnership with TikTok Shop will focus on collectibles, beginning with graded sports and non-sports trading cards.
Backed by proven entrepreneurs and collectibles enthusiasts, Mascot is the leading digital platform solution for collectors looking to streamline their inventorying and selling of collectible assets. Through Mascot, collectors can instantly upload and manage their collections, and maximize the reach of their items for sale by listing them on multiple reputable marketplaces simultaneously. Mascot currently supports trading cards and comics, with additional categories such as sealed wax, tickets, photographs, memorabilia, video games, magazines, VHS, coins and stamps to be supported in the near future.
Said Mascot CEO Ezra Levine, "Mascot is thrilled to announce TikTok Shop as our latest marketplace partner. It’s exciting to have a powerhouse such as TikTok enter the collectibles arena, and we anticipate the platform’s extensive reach and seamless shopping experience will make it an exciting option for our users who are seeking liquidity opportunities for their trading card inventory. Mascot’s mission is to eliminate friction and offer convenience to the collectibles community, and we believe adding TikTok Shop to our partners enhances these capabilities.”
For easy access to listing trading cards and collectibles on TikTok Shop, visit www.WithMascot.com to learn more. For the initial launch, the TikTok Shop integration will support graded sports and non-sports trading cards, authenticated by PSA, CGC, SGC, and Beckett. Mascot is free to use.
Mascot is the premier inventory management and multi-sales channel solution for collectibles. Mascot has numerous integrations across the industry including grading companies such as PSA, CGC, SGC, Beckett and TAG, marketplaces such as eBay, MySlabs, Shopify, TikTok Shop, MyCardPost, Veriswap, and ComicConnect, data providers such as CardHedge and WaxStat, and service providers such as WAX Insurance. You can learn more and sign up for free at app.withmascot.com/register.
