Sappey, Kane Announce Funding for Stream Restoration

Red Clay Alliance will Receive More than $200K

HARRISBURG, January 19, 2024 – State Rep. Christina Sappey and State Sen. John Kane, both D-Chester, today announced that more than $200,000 in state grants have been awarded to the Brandywine Red Clay Alliance to help fund flood mitigation efforts in Chester County.

A $117,775 Commonwealth Financing Authority grant was awarded to Brandywine Red Clay Alliance to aid stream restoration at the East Branch Red Clay Creek headwaters. The goal of this project is to improve water quality in the headwaters of the East Branch of Red Clay Creek with a holistic approach implementing a stream restoration on 1,850 feet of stream, flood plain connection and expanded riparian buffer. This project is a continuation of agricultural best management practices implemented just upstream with the equine operation and crop farming to reduce the flow of nutrients and sediments to this headwater stream.

Additionally, $91,700 was awarded from state Growing Greener funds to help in Pocopson Township’s Pocopson Creek Watershed Restoration Plan. This watershed assessment and planning effort will identify known impairments in the Pocopson Creek Watershed study area, assess water quality, riparian buffer habitat and land use data and make site visits for the entire stream sections to prioritize areas for restoration.

The plan will also provide a road map for future restoration by identifying and prioritizing sections for riparian buffer habitat improvement, stream restoration and flood plain reconnection and other appropriate best management practices to improve water quality, aquatic habitat and riparian buffer habitats.

“I hold BRC in very high regard, and I am very pleased that they are receiving this funding. They are an outstanding organization with the experience and skill to plan and implement important projects like these that ultimately benefit all residents in the district,” said Sappey.

Kane expressed his excitement over the grant awarded stating, “This project serves as a model for environmental conservation and showcases BRC’s dedication to significantly reducing contamination and pollution in our county. I take pride in supporting this mission to rejuvenate our watershed and preserve our ecosystem for future generations. Congratulations to the entire team for securing the funds they rightfully deserve.”

The Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded the grant through the Watershed Restoration Protection Program, which helps organizations and municipalities fund projects that improve public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails, and river conservation.

The Department of Environmental Protection funds Growing Greener.

