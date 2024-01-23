New Industry Leader Dominates Marketplace With 99% A.I. Content Detection Accuracy
Originality.AI Offers Innovative Toolset Helping Publishers, Writers, Copy Editors and Website Owners Publish with IntegrityCOLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every business owner who specializes in content creation unquestionably knows that original content is key. This is not to say that there isn’t a place for AI driven content, but when it comes to the efficacy of the publishing world, there comes a different level of integrity and significant implications when it pertains to copyrights, intellectual property rights, as well as a myriad of additional potential issues. Following the launch of ChatGPT last year, AI content creation took a prominent stage in the media raising many potential legal questions in regard to original content including raising the question of when it is OK or not OK to disclose if published materials are AI generated content.
Recent studies have additionally revealed that shorter entries were 5.7x more likely to be suspected of using generative AI and approximately 10.86% of articles posted on the official blogs of Fortune 500 companies are potentially AI-generated.* Originality.AI completed another study looking at 16 large publishers using AI writing like the Arena Group, Vox Media, DotDash Meredith, Conde Nast, etc. that have 165 websites which dominate Google. 45% of the websites had statistically significant amounts of AI generated content on them.
“We wanted to be able to provide publishers data showing that the content they were going to publish is truly original,” said Jonathan Gillham, Founder/CEO, Originality.AI. “For us “original” simply means both free from plagiarism and created by a human, not a bot.”
As of today, there clearly is a grey area when it comes to the legality and acceptance of AI driven content, and businesses who specialize in content creation and employ others to create original content need to take note and precaution. This is where Originality.AI comes into play with the most comprehensive and affordable toolbox on the planet. The features and benefits (and please note these are just a few included package highlights) include: an easy-to-use fact checking aid, an AI plagiarism checker, and a readability score checker so Google can be your new best friend. The bottom line is with Originality.AI, not only can you publish with integrity, but save time, protect your brand, and publish without question.
“At Clicking Publish, producing original, high-quality content is essential to our success. To maintain these standards, it's important that we verify the work from freelancers and outsourced writers,” said Kityo Martin, Clicking Publish. “Originality.AI makes this process easy for us by providing a simple and efficient tool that ensures the content we receive meets our expectations.”
About Originality.AI
Jonathan Gillham, Founder / CEO of Originality.AI has been involved in the SEO and Content Marketing world for over a decade. His career started with a portfolio of content sites, and recently sold 2 content marketing agencies. Jonathan Gillham is the Co-Founder of MotionInvest.com, the leading place to buy and sell content websites. Through these experiences he understands what web publishers need when it comes to verifying content is original. Jonathan Gillham is not for or against AI content, as he believes it has a place in everyone’s content strategy but thinks the publisher should ultimately be the one making the decision on when to use AI content. The Originality.AI checking tool has been built with serious web publishers in mind. For more information, questions, or to purchase a subscription plan please visit: https://originality.ai/.
