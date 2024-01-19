AMS Pictures Award-Winning KAREN CARPENTER: STARVING FOR PERFECTION Now Available for Streaming in the US

AMS Pictures announces the digital premiere of their documentary Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection, with tickets available through the Eventive platform.

DALLAS, TX, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMS Pictures announces the digital premiere of their compelling documentary Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection, inviting fans, music enthusiasts, and documentary aficionados to explore the poignant life of the iconic singer. After a successful festival run, this is the first time the film has been available to streaming audiences in the US. Tickets may be purchased through the Eventive platform. Details for international viewing options will follow at a later date.

In Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection, we hear Karen Carpenter’s personal struggle in her own voice through never-before-released recordings—and through the legendary voices of those who knew her and were inspired by her music. As the #1 American musical act of the 1970s, the Carpenters were on “Top of the World,” producing a string of pop masterpieces, including “Close to You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” and “Rainy Days and Mondays.” But behind closed doors, Karen’s quest for perfection resulted in low self-esteem, a disheartening love life, and a public battle with anorexia nervosa, which resulted in her untimely death at the age of only 32.

Featured interviewees include Carnie Wilson, Cherry Boone O’Neill, Belinda Carlisle, Bob James, Carol Burnett, Cubby O'Brien, Tom Nolan, Suzanne Somers, Randy Schmidt, Olivia Newton-John, Mike Curb, Maria Galeazzi, Louis Virtel, Kristin Chenoweth, Karen Tongson, Frankie Chavez, Doug Haverty, Cynthia Gibb, and Barry Morrow.

Produced by Dallas-based AMS Pictures, Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection was directed by Randy Martin ("The Inspiration Sessions", "Tiger at 30") and produced and written by Randy Schmidt (author of "Little Girl Blue: The Life of Karen Carpenter", "Judy Garland on Judy Garland: Interviews and Encounters"). Brad Osborne ("Tom Petty: Won’t Back Down", "Chariot") produced and edited the film, and Carnie Wilson (of the pop band Wilson Phillips) and Andy Streitfeld ("I Was Lorena Bobbitt", "#TextMeWhenYouGetHome") executive produced the documentary.

About AMS Pictures

Founded in 1982, AMS Pictures is a Texas-based creative media company known for its commitment to telling compelling stories that engage, enlighten and entertain audiences. With a track record of producing high-quality content, AMS Pictures continues to explore diverse subjects, leaving an enduring mark in the world of documentary filmmaking.

Karen Carpenter - Starving For Perfection OFFICIAL Trailer