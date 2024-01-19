Borrell to present second EU report on foreign interference and information manipulation threats – Join next Tuesday

On 23 January, EU High Representative Josep Borrell will host the conference ‘Beyond Disinformation: Strengthening our societies against Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI)’.

The event aims to bring together stakeholders from partner countries, EU Institutions and Member States to foster an even better understanding of how we can bring multi-stakeholder cooperation against FIMI to the next level.

Borrell will deliver a keynote speech on the topic and present the second EEAS report on foreign interference and information manipulation threats. The report describes the current threat landscape, deals with questions about effective countermeasures and sets out a comprehensive response framework.

His speech will be followed by a high-level panel discussion devoted to building resilience against FIMI with the participation of several guests, including Mircea Geoana, the Deputy Secretary General of NATO, and Melissa Fleming, the Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications of the United Nations.

The keynote speech by Josep Borrell will be broadcast on Ebs at 17.00 and live streamed on the EEAS account on X. The event will last until 19.00 and can be watched in full on the EEAS’ YouTube channel.

