EU Advisory Mission hands over IT equipment to Ukrainian prosecutors 

On 17 January, in Kyiv, the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) to Ukraine handed over 60 laptops with cutting-edge software to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Andrii Kostin, to support prosecutors’ work in time of war.

The equipment will reach the new Victims and Witnesses Coordination Centre, the Interagency Working Group of Military Experts, prosecutors focused on international crimes affecting the environment, the Department for the Protection of Children’s Interests and Combating Domestic Violence, the Criminal Policies and Investments Protection Department, and prosecutors coordinating Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group activities.

Additionally, power stations and solar panels will be provided to the regional prosecutor’s offices in Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv, addressing the pressing needs in areas prone to frequent power cuts.

“Today’s delivery of the IT equipment is a tangible expression of our commitment to supporting Ukraine’s endeavours in the realm of civilian security sector reform given the circumstances,” said Rolf Holmboe, Head of EUAM Ukraine. “We will continue to support the OPG’s noble quest for justice for all the victims and survivors of this terrible war.”

