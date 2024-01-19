Georgia: EU and UNDP renovate clinics for 5,500 people in conflict-affected communities in Samegrelo Region

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have renovated outpatient clinics in Orsantia and Rike villages, near Zugdidi, benefitting over 5,500 people in the Samegrelo region of Georgia.

On 18 January, a delegation, including officials from the EU Delegation to Georgia, UNDP in Georgia and the local authorities, visited the region to open new facilities and meet with local communities and people displaced by conflict.

The renovation project included the installation of plumbing, electrical and heating systems and interior design improvements. During the renovation, special attention was paid to improving accessibility for people with disabilities.

The projects in Orsantia and Rike villages follow a similar initiative in Mejvriskhevi village (Shida Kartli region), where a newly refurbished medical facility serves around 6,000 people.

The renovations in these villages were carried out as part of the project ‘‘EU4Dialogue: Support to Conflict Transformation in the South Caucasus and the Republic of Moldova’, a joint initiative of the European Union and UNDP as part of the wider EU4Dialogue programme. The project works with local civil society organisations and grassroots groups to improve the socio-economic conditions of the local population and internally displaced persons.

