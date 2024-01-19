EBRD launches web-course on decarbonisation through major renewable energy projects

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has launched a new online course ‘Supporting Decarbonisation by Financing Major Renewable Energy Projects’.

The main objective of the Module is to take stock of recent initiatives, policy developments, and financial vehicles in several countries that support government efforts to shift towards a greener and more energy-efficient path of economic development.

The Module is designed for policymakers, government officials, the private sector, the public, and international economic stakeholders. It aids knowledge transfer and equips learners to study better the vast pool of international experience regarding renewable energy projects.

This online training Module is web-based. Therefore, it is not required to download any software.

The Module has seven self-paced sessions, with approximately 10.5 hours duration, including assessments and interactive activities.

After completing the course, a personalised certificate is issued.

