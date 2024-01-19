Jeff Robinson and Willem Jonker Elected as Officers and Directors of OTC PINK: RLAB

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES), a vanguard entity at the forefront of nutraceutical biotechnology, specializing in alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin, and cutting-edge mental health therapeutic research driven by artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to share the following update:

The Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK: RLAB) announced yesterday the appointment of Jeff Robinson as Chairman and Director and Willem Jonker as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the company. Robinson and Jonker are, and will remain, CEO and CFO of the Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES).

"We are delighted by the appointment of these two seasoned executives to our Board. They will steer the company in an exciting new direction. Further announcements will follow." said Doug Newton, Co-CEO of Real American Capital. “Willem and I are pumped; lots of inspiring news to share shortly’’ said Jeff Robinson, M2Bio Sciences CEO.

About Real American Capital Corp. (OTC PINK: RLAB):

Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK: RLAB) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLAB/. RLAB's menu of US trademarks registered or applied for includes Resurgent®; Nature Treating Nature®; Born & Bred in the USA® (owned by RLAB since 2011); Rising Harvest; and Healthy Living Soil ®.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ brands as well as artificial intelligence-powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies to help patients suffering from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES". Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: MRES)

www.m2bio.co

jeff@m2bio.co

+27 72 333 2148

Find M2Bio™ on social media

Facebook: M2Bio

Instagram: M2bio.Sciences

LinkedIn: M2Bio

Twitter: @M2bio

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences to include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.