2024 URISA Exemplary Systems in Government Awards Process Opens

URISA is pleased to announce the Exemplary Systems in Government (ESIG) Awards process for 2024. URISA ESIG Awards recognize extraordinary achievements in the use of geospatial information technology that have improved the delivery and quality of government services.

The award competition is open to all public agencies at the national/federal, state/provincial, regional, and local levels. Winners will be recognized during the Awards Breakfast on October 9 during GIS-Pro 2024 in Portland, Maine.

Submissions are invited in two categories:

Single Process Systems : Systems in this category are outstanding and working examples of applying information system technology to automate a specific SINGLE process or operation involving one department or sub-unit of an agency. The system application results in extended and/or improved government services that are more efficient and/or save money.

: Systems in this category are outstanding and working examples of applying information system technology to automate a specific SINGLE process or operation involving one department or sub-unit of an agency. The system application results in extended and/or improved government services that are more efficient and/or save money. Enterprise Systems: Systems in this category are outstanding and working examples of using information systems technology in a multi-department environment as part of an integrated process. These systems exemplify effective use of technology yielding widespread improvements in the process(es) and/or service(s) involved and/or cost savings to the organization.

Submissions are due on or before Monday, June 3, 2024. A detailed application requiring details about the Jurisdiction/Organization, System Design, Implementation, Organizational Impact, and System Resources is available online. The application requirements are rigorous. Applicants are encouraged to begin the process early.

The list of 2023 ESIG Award Recipients follows.

Single Process Systems

Winner: City of South Lake Tahoe, California: "Defensible Space Inspection System"

Submitted by: Ryan Malhoski, GIS Analyst, City of South Lake Tahoe, CA

Distinguished System: Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Ohio: “2019 Tornado Recovery Monitoring System”

Submitted by: Martin Kim, AICP, GISP, Director of Community & Regional Planning, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Dayton, Ohio





Enterprise Systems

Winner: King County Washington: “King County Smart Building Management System”

Submitted by: Tamara Davis, King County GIS Center Manager, King County, Seattle, Washington

Distinguished System: Pulaski Area Geographic Information System - Arkansas: “PAgis Damage Assessment and Emergency Response Program”

Submitted by: Alex Harper, PAgis Manager, Central Arkansas Water, Pulaski Area GIS, Little Rock, Arkansas

Distinguished System: Cuyahoga County Ohio: “Cuyahoga County Fiscal GIS Hub”

Submitted by: Dan Giersz, Senior GIS Analyst, Cuyahoga County, Cleveland, Ohio

Each of these systems will be celebrated during URISA's upcoming "Excellence in GIS Webinar Series". To view these winning submissions and accompanying videos, visit https://urisa.org/page/ESIGawards.