LyondellBasell to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results on Friday, February 2, 2024

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell, a leader in the global chemical industry, will announce its fourth-quarter 2023 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, February 2, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

Friday, February 2, 2024

11:00 a.m. EST

Hosted by David Kinney, Head of Investor Relations

Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at http://www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers

Participant/Guest toll-free: 877-407-8029

Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029

Participant/Guest: CallMe link

Presentation Slides

Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings .

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EST February 2 until March 2, 2024. The replay dial-in numbers are:

Toll-Free: 877-660-6853

Toll: 201-612-7415

Access ID: 13742056

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

SOURCE LyondellBasell