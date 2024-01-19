Business Travel Market Outlook 2024-2032, Global Size, Share, Trends and Industry Segmentation

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group, the global business travel market size reached US$ 1.1 Trillion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.9 Trillion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by type (managed business travel, unmanaged business travel), purpose type (marketing, internal meetings, trade shows, product launch, and others), expenditure (travel fare, lodging, dining, and others), age group (travelers below 40 years, travelers above 40 years), service type (transportation, food and lodging, recreational activities, and others), travel type (group travel, solo travel), end-user (government, corporate, and others), and region.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Business Travel Industry:

• Technological Advancements:

The integration of technology into the travel industry has significantly influenced business travel. Online booking platforms, mobile applications, and digital wallets have simplified the process of arranging and managing travel, making it more efficient and accessible. Moreover, advancements in video conferencing and virtual reality technologies offer alternative methods for conducting meetings, which can impact the frequency and necessity of business travel. However, the convenience and speed offered by these technologies continue to facilitate business travel by reducing complexities and enhancing the traveler’s experience.

• Globalization of Business Operations:

The expansion of companies into international markets has been a driving force in the growth of the business travel sector. In addition to this, as businesses establish and maintain operations across borders, there is an increased need for face-to-face meetings, site visits, and on-the-ground management, necessitating frequent travel by employees. This trend is further fueled by the emergence of emerging markets and the global distribution of supply chains, requiring personnel to travel to various parts of the world for business purposes.

• Changes in Workforce Demographics and Preferences:

The evolving demographics and preferences of the workforce also play a crucial role. The increasing presence of millennials in the workforce, who often value experiences over material possessions, has led to a rise in 'bleisure' travel – a blend of business and leisure activities. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on work-life balance and employee well-being has led companies to consider more traveler-friendly policies, potentially increasing the appeal and frequency of business travel. This shift in priorities influences how, when, and why employees travel for business purposes.

Business Travel Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Managed Business Travel

• Unmanaged Business Travel

Managed business travel represented the largest segment by type due to its comprehensive services that streamline travel logistics and expenses for companies.

Breakup by Purpose Type:

• Marketing

• Internal Meetings

• Trade Shows

• Product Launch

• Others

Marketing represented the largest segment by purpose type because of the significant need for face-to-face interactions to establish and maintain business relationships.

Breakup by Expenditure:

• Travel Fare

• Lodging

• Dining

• Others

Travel fare represented the largest segment by expenditure because airfares and train tickets are typically the most significant costs in business travel budgets.

Breakup by Age Group:

• Travelers Below 40 Years

• Travelers Above 40 Years

Travelers below 40 Years represented the largest segment by age group, reflecting the demographic's adaptability and enthusiasm for exploring new business opportunities.

Breakup by Service Type:

• Transportation

• Food and Lodging

• Recreational Activities

• Others

Food and lodging represented the largest segment by service type, as they are essential and primary needs for any traveler, irrespective of the travel purpose.

Breakup by Travel Type:

• Group Travel

• Solo Travel

Group travel represented the largest segment by travel type, due to cost-effectiveness and the collaborative nature of many business projects.

Breakup by End-User:

• Government

• Corporate

• Others

Corporate represented the largest segment by end-user because businesses frequently send employees on trips for meetings, conferences, and site visits.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market in regional insights, due to its rapidly growing economies and increasing global business interactions.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the business travel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Airbnb Inc.

• American Express Company

• BCD Travel

• Booking Holdings Inc.

• Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.

• Expedia Group Inc.

• Fareportal Inc.

• Flight Centre Travel Group

• Hogg Robinson Group

• Travel Leaders Group LLC

• Wexas Ltd.

Global Business Travel Market Trends:

The Business Travel Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a blend of technological advancements, globalization, and changing corporate dynamics. Technological improvements in travel booking and management systems have streamlined the process, making it more efficient and accessible. The rise of online platforms allows for real-time arrangements and adjustments, catering to the evolving needs of business travelers. Additionally, globalization has expanded the scope of corporate operations, necessitating increased travel to manage and oversee international businesses. This expansion leads to a higher frequency of cross-border meetings, conferences, and networking events. Furthermore, the changing nature of work, with a growing emphasis on face-to-face interactions in a digitally dominated era, underscores the importance of business travel.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

