LocalCableDeals gets a Website Facelift; New and Updated Features Aplenty

LocalCableDeals has worked from the ground up to establish a freshly chiseled website, set to thrive in a consumer-based market.

At LocalCableDeals we’re striving now more than ever, to provide our customers with swift, relevant results.” — Nathan Barr VP, Business Intelligence

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado—LocalCableDeals, or LCD, has revitalized its website to usher it into the contemporary age.

LocalCableDeals is an online platform consisting of 30+ industry-leading companies and their respective, and updated, internet, TV, and phone deals.

The website utilizes its “Internet Near Me?” feature to deliver geographically precise search results, aimed at bringing simplified internet as well as TV solutions right to its customers’ doorstep.

All this is made possible largely in part through robust, 24/7 customer service which has already attained a staggering number of serving 5M+ satisfied customers.

By updating its customer-centric offers from the likes of AT&T, COX, Xfinity, and Spectrum, LCD aims to present its listings in a more digestible manner that will, in turn, bolster its relevancy in the online marketplace.

Having proven itself a reliable medium in connecting customers with their preferred mode of service, the business now aims to take its services a notch further with an updated look and snappy responsiveness.

Current customers will be happy to know that frequently used features such as the dedicated zip code search, which yielded results in accordance with the searcher’s location, have been retained due to their immense popularity. Newer more enticing offers will be making their way to the website as well.

Staying true to its commitment to excellence, LCD aims to prioritize quality over quantity. The website has underwent a major redesign with crisp set of labels that the user can extract information from in lesser time.

The purpose of all this is to make visitors feel more welcome when they log in to the site. A flourish of colors, guiding buttons, and interactive transitions help provide ample breathing space to people who visit the website in search of queries. An easy-on-the-eyes approach, if you will.

LocalCableDeals’ top brass has appreciated the attention to detail given to the website’s rework. Particularly, how the site works in tandem with Web3 capabilities to cater to customers.

“In today’s digitally enhanced world, the average individual is looking for a quick resolution to their search. The more time a website takes to provide a viable search result, the more it risks losing their interest. Here, we train our sights on bridging that gap in record time and thus driving traffic to our search medium in spades.” said Nathan Barr, VP Business Intelligence.

Converting a simple view into a potential click into a lifetime customer is a hefty challenge. One that is rarely achieved through mainstream marketing tactics. That is why LCD brings in an entire chain of processes to help expedite customer satisfaction:

Price – LCD keeps thier database updated regularly to allow customers to have peace of mind when signing up for one of the many internet service providers listed under our directory.

Availability – The US has more than 41,000 functioning zip codes peppered around its length, all of which have been packed inside and accounted for by us. By doing so, our website can easily pinpoint a customer’s location along with what region-specific deal would be best suited for them.

Speeds – Prioritizing services that provide the best speeds with zero hiccups is an integral part of LCD’s mission. AT&T, Spectrum, and Xfinity are just some of the stellar brands available at the customer’s behest along with their speeds, prices, and packages.

Customer Support – In an effort to enhance accessibility, LCD offers their customers a dedicated helpline with trained staff at the opposite end.

The updated website aims to expand its portfolio of providers bringing hyper-localized choices to the consumer. It's uncertain whether this strategic move will be successful, but considering the positive developments observed so far, LocalCableDeals might have found a valuable opportunity.