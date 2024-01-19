Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE FOR TRENCHING WORKS

WEST CONNECTION, Solbrew Road (from Solrice Factory to Kosol Hyundai)

Solomon Water would like to advise the public that trenching works will take place on the west connection, Solbrew road from the Solrice factory to Kosol Hyundai and road closures will be in place starting on Monday 22 January 2024.

The works will take place over a period of 2 months.

The road closures are necessary to allow Solomon Water contractors to conduct trench excavation and other essential works for the SW0682021 Ranadi Road to Goodwood Outfall Project.

Steps will be taken to ensure that employees and members of the public are not at risk of harm as a result of the works and temporary diversions are in place to allow limited access.

We thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience while we conduct these works.

Map showing temporary road closure along Solbrew Road, from Solrice to Kosol.

Contact Information
If you have any questions or concerns about the project, please do not hesitate to contact the Solomon Water Project Management Unit (PMU) on phone 44683 or 44664.

