State of DE offices in Kent & NCC Counties are closed on Friday, January 19, 2024


Severe Weather Conditions & Emergencies Alert

State of Delaware offices in Kent and New Castle Counties are closed on Friday, January 19, 2024, during regular business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Non-essential employees who live or work in Kent and New Castle Counties are not to report to work for this period. Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled.


