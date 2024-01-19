EMMA International Welcomes Bob DeCecco as Chief Revenue Officer
Mr. DeCecco has more than 25 years of leadership experience in multiple industries driving revenue and growth organically as well as through acquisition
Bob has both the expertise and the business development acumen that will enable our firm to ... develop new business opportunities, and expand business growth for the Company.”BINGHAM FARMS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMMA International Consulting Group, a global leader in Quality and Regulatory consulting, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Bob DeCecco as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With a rich background in strategic growth, Mr. DeCecco brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of growing profitable companies organically as well as through acquisition.
— Carmine Jabri
In his new role, Bob DeCecco will be responsible for overseeing and implementing strategies to enhance EMMA International's revenue streams, foster key partnerships, and drive business development initiatives. His leadership and extensive experience will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's market position and ensuring sustainable growth.
"I am pleased to welcome Bob DeCecco to the EMMA International team," said Dr. Carmine Jabri, EMMA International's Chief Executive Officer. " Bob has both the expertise and the business development acumen that will enable our firm to further our current collaborative relationships, develop new business opportunities, and expand business growth for the Company.”
“I’m thrilled to be a part of such an amazing team of consultants. Everyone I’ve met at EMMA International has such a depth of experience and can-do attitude. Moreover, EMMA International’s client roster, with many Fortune 100 client engagements under its belt, is proof enough of its ability to execute. EMMA International’s recent success in both the domestic and international markets has me convinced the growth opportunity is limitless. The future is bright and I’m excited to see what comes next!” stated Bob DeCecco.
Mr. DeCecco's appointment comes as EMMA International continues to expand its presence in the Life Sciences sector. The company remains committed to delivering innovative solutions, exceptional service, and value to its clients.
About EMMA International
EMMA International is a leading global consulting firm for the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, combination products, and diagnostics industries. With a focus on quality, regulatory and compliance services, EMMA International helps ensure your products advance seamlessly from concept to approval. For more information, visit http://www.emmainternational.com/
