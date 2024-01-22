Submit Release
Legendary Ventures Establishes Bonus Distributions

Global Venture Capital Firm Approves Profit Share of Non-Investment Related Activities

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Ventures announced today that it will share non-investment related proceeds such as fees earned from strategic co-investing or co-partnering transactions in the form of “bonus” distributions with its network, including advisers, investors, and partners, who play key roles in supporting the growth of the firm and managed funds.

“We are extremely proud of the Legendary Ventures team. As a venture firm, we understand our success is dependent on the support we receive from our ecosystem. We’re grateful our team has executed unselfishly for our founders, investors, and partners in a challenging venture capital market. From a management perspective, we believe it’s very important to build a “shared” operating model in the venture capital industry that recognizes the contribution of all key stakeholders to drive results over the next few years,” said Jamie Driver, General Partner of Legendary Ventures.

“The management company made an unprecedented decision to demonstrate our appreciation of everyone's contributions to the firm and its managed funds. The primary motivation has always been to focus on our people during times of financial uncertainty. We believe this is the best way to invest in our future,” concluded Harriet Hessam, Adviser with Legendary Ventures.

About Legendary Ventures

Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail and technology industries. For more information about the Firm or its Funds, visit https://legendary.vc.

