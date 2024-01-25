CaPSCi Call for Developers in $70 Billion Untapped Construction PropTech Markets
BidForms invites individuals and platforms to join in developing autonomous Construction PropTech for contractors estimated to be valued at $70B in 2023.
Industry identity markets for the company and its partners could reach $100B by 2030. PropTech expected to reach $94 billion by 2030 suggest Construction PropTech will exceed $475 billion worldwide.”SARATOGA, CA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidForms Organization, author of the Construction Project Supply Chain Infrastructure, invites industry to join CaPSCi teams to develop integrated Construction PropTech solutions for autonomous property operation in U.S. markets 5x the size of PropTech - $475B by 2030.
— Anthony de Kerf, BidForms Founder and Sr. CaPSCi Architect
CaPSCi identity solutions open new markets for software and AI use cases, close the gap in build documentation, and translate building information model (BIM) technologies into autonomous property operation.
BidForms predicts U.S. markets for Construction PropTech infrastructure provided by the company and its partners will reach a total addressable market (TAM)$100B by 2030.
The 2023 estimated U. S. market for PropTech was $14 billion but it that’s not the whole picture. Industry experts predict largely untapped Construction PropTech markets are 5x larger - the equivalent of $70 billion for 2023.
Worldwide PropTech is forecasted to hit $94 billion by 2030, and BidForms anticipates just the U.S. markets for Construction PropTech infrastructure provided by the company and its partners could reach $100B by 2032. Construction PropTech could eventually exceed $475 billion.
BidForms is focusing initial CaPSCi development programs on U.S. contractor and service provider markets and is inviting interested parties to develop solutions. As a developers, though, you will be able to go global and scale internationally to any market adopting PropTech.
The U.S. Construction PropTech markets present a huge opportunity for developers characterized by five distinct areas of technology. These areas interact between three industry sectors on common tasks ranging from concept to operations in design, build, maintenance, upgrades, tenant improvements, and routine services.
Contractor technology requirements expand markets to include 30 distinct trades in both commercial and residential markets. Each trade includes a set of related specialties, industry standards, and regulatory controls to guide your creative skills.
Development spans infrastructure and application space for desktop and cloud solutions. You can get involved with CaPSCi in various ways from contributing code to existing projects and infrastructure to participation in developing the application space.
All developers, solution builders, problem solvers, and existing platforms are welcome to integrate CaPSCi identity into Construction-PropTech and leverage BIM cloud access controls.
CaPSCi partners and collaborates with solution providers to build APIs, address industry regulations, and build infrastructure technologies. Internal teams will publish market insights and development opportunities and will lead discussions for registered users of the CaPSCi developer program.
CaPSCi offers developers and platforms an opportunity to make a real impact and shape the future of Construction PropTech with our groundbreaking architecture. The innovative approach paves the way for a more efficient, sustainable, and autonomous industry. This is an opportunity for you to be part of something really big.
Developers will integrate Construction AI Libraries provided by building owners, product manufacturers, local marketplaces, and regulators to build Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) and contractor-related technologies. Centralized BIM data also improves the property management value proposition by creating opportunities to embed AI directly into the manager’s user interface.
We’re solving market demand issues while creating new markets for identity service providers, BIM cloud storage facilities, and the dynamic management of property data. Digital operating environments also establish market demand for clearinghouses that manage data exchange rates and supply-side logistics.
Join CaPSCi today and be at the forefront of an emerging $475 billion Construction PropTech market. Together, we’re building the future of building construction, maintenance and management technology.
Readers can find additional information and register their field of interest in a CaPSCi workgroup at:
CaPSCi Developer Programs
Kelly Langford
BidForms Organization
kelly.langford@bidforms.org