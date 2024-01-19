Ready Set Recover Named Finalist in Prestigious Western Mass HealthTech Challenge
Ready Set Recover advances in Western Mass HealthTech Challenge, eyeing innovation grants and industry impact.
This opportunity...perfectly aligns with our mission to revolutionize patient care.”STOCKBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready Set Recover, an innovative health technology company, has been selected as a finalist in the esteemed Western Massachusetts Health Technology Challenge, hosted by Lever Inc., a renowned startup accelerator. This prestigious competition aims to propel the growth of early-stage companies in the health technology sector within Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties.
— Heather Campbell, CEO
The Western Massachusetts Health Technology Challenge offers a unique platform for up to eight finalists to engage in acceleration workshops, receive guidance from expert mentors, and showcase their concepts. The Challenge culminates in a pitch event where a distinguished panel of judges will award a $50,000 Innovation Grant to the top team and a $25,000 Innovation Grant to the runner-up. Funded in part by the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, the Challenge is a testament to the state's commitment to nurturing the life sciences ecosystem.
"We're thrilled to be selected as finalists in the Western Mass HealthTech Challenge," said Heather Campbell, CEO & Co-Founder of Ready Set Recover. "This opportunity not only acknowledges our dedication to advancing health technology but also aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize patient care. Participating in this Challenge will enable us to further develop our solutions and make a more significant impact in the healthcare industry."
Ready Set Recover, known for its innovative approach to surgery prep and recovery, is poised to benefit greatly from this experience. The Challenge's focus on fostering growth and development in the health tech sector complements the company's vision of transforming patient care through technology.
Steve Birnhak, COO & Co-Founder of Ready Set Recover, added, "Being part of this Challenge is a remarkable opportunity for us to learn, grow, and collaborate with like-minded innovators. We are eager to leverage the expertise of mentors and the insights from the workshops to enhance our offerings and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients."
The Western Mass HealthTech Challenge marks a pivotal advancement for Ready Set Recover, showcasing their specialized approach in creating a digital platform that facilitates and optimizes the patient recovery process with a suite of features including daily actions, stress management techniques, recovery tracking, and a support network. Ready Set Recover is set to make a substantial impact in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of patient care, benefiting patients, healthcare providers, and the broader medical community.
For more information about Ready Set Recover and their participation in the Western Mass HealthTech Challenge, please email team@readysetrecover.com.
**About Ready Set Recover**
Ready Set Recover is an innovative online wellness platform designed to empower individuals preparing for and recovering from surgery. By providing a suite of tools and resources, Ready Set Recover transforms the patient experience, making surgery recovery less stressful and more effective.
