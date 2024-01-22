Dental Application Materials Following RMDC 2024
Interstate Advanced Materials features impactful material solutions for the dental industry in the wake of the Rocky Mountain Dental Convention (RMDC).
PMMA (acrylic) discs boast outstanding impact resistance, FDA compliance, and biocompatibility, making them ideal for applications such as occlusal splints, dentures, and clear retainers."SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the largest annual gathering of dental professionals in the Rocky Mountain region, RMDC combines cutting-edge educational sessions and innovative products with valuable networking opportunities.
Natural Delrin® is widely used in dental applications for its exceptional wear resistance, low moisture absorption, and great machinability at close tolerances. FDA compliant natural Delrin® is a popular choice for producing dental abutments and removable frameworks. Its low friction and wear properties allow for its integration into orthodontic appliances, such as brackets and clasps, to promote smooth movement and enhance service life.
Interstate Advanced Materials delivers tailored solutions for the dental sector, such as PMMA discs designed for dental milling machines. PMMA (acrylic) discs boast outstanding impact resistance, FDA compliance, and biocompatibility, making them ideal for applications such as occlusal splints, dentures, and clear retainers. The discs are shaped with flat shouldered surfaces on both sides, ensuring uniform thickness during the milling process. When utilized with a dental milling machine, PMMA discs promote the precise creation of dental restoration devices that accurately match a patient's mouth impressions or digital scans.
Medigrade® HDPE delivers reliable antimicrobial defense for dental office workstations, countertops, cabinets, and high-sanitation zones. Unlike other materials that rely on surface coatings that are prone to wear, Medigrade®'s built-in antimicrobial properties last the sheet's entire lifespan. Medigrade®'s zinc-based protection ensures environmental safety and won't leach toxins unlike silver and triclosan. Impervious to fungi, odor- and stain-causing bacteria, and algae, MediGrade® guarantees longevity without rust, rot, or delamination concerns. Sanitation is easy due to the material's excellent chemical resistance.
Radel® is a mechanical-grade thermoplastic sheet that stands out as a preferred solution in the dental industry for its high thermal resistance, strong resistance to common sterilization processes, and remarkable toughness. Its high deflection temperature and outstanding resistance to environmental stress cracking makes it well-suited for dental instrument trays and handles for medical instruments. Radel® is laser-markable for tracking and traceability and can withstand repeated autoclaving in dental settings.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to conversing with dental professionals on how best to utilize their materials for future projects. The company is committed to helping the dental industry and other related specialists enhance their understanding of the benefits of plastics and other composite materials. Dental professionals and specialists can save 30%+ on materials for dental equipment and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
