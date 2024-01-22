Submit Release
Permanent Injunction on Selling Moso Bamboo X-treme Decking in the United States of America

dassoXTR Fused Bamboo

Fused Bamboo Decking Planks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dasso International wants to remind decking sellers, contractors, and homeowners of the October 4, 2023 ruling issued by the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. This ruling applies to all Moso Bamboo X-treme decking products distributed and sold in the United States of America. Violations are taken seriously. Dasso International is exercising the ruling on Case 1:17-cv-01574-MFK against further infringers of the United States Patent 8,709,578.

The United States District Court for the District of Delaware formally issued a permanent injunction enjoining Moso North America, Inc. and Moso International BV (“Moso”) and all others including distributors, retailers, or wholesalers in concern from making, using, selling, offering for sale and importing Moso Bamboo X-treme decking product in the United States and its territories.

The permanent injunction was entered after a jury unanimously found that Moso Bamboo X-treme product was being sold in the U.S. market in wilful and knowing violation of Dasso patented dassoXTR product.

This press release is in refer to earlier notice published, please refer excerpt on the links below:
Permanent-Injunction-PR.pdf (dassoxtr.com)
Easoon-Press-Release-06-16-2023.pdf (dassoxtr.com)

For any related questions, please contact Dasso at 1.855.774.0002 or by email at info@dassoxtr.com. For more information, please visit - https://dassoxtr.com/press-releases.aspx

dassoXTR Bamboo Decking

