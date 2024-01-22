Claret to Unveil Game-Changing Profit Maximizer at 2024 Unified Symposium
Claret unveils Profit Maximizer at Unified Symposium: AI-driven strategy revolutionizes wine blending for enhanced profitability.
Wine companies today are facing the dual challenge of maintaining the integrity of their products while maximizing profitability.”NAPA, CA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZAM Apps, Inc., known for its innovative supply chain planning solutions for the wine and spirits industries, is excited to announce the launch of its latest offering, Claret Profit Maximizer. This new strategic consulting service is set to make its debut at the upcoming 2024 Unified Symposium, where attendees can learn more at booth 2107.
— Shawn Zizzo
Claret Profit Maximizer is designed to revolutionize wine blending decisions by combining expert industry insights with advanced AI. This service enables wine companies to optimize their sourcing and blending strategies while balancing the art of winemaking with profitable business decisions.
“Wine companies today are facing the dual challenge of maintaining the integrity of their products while maximizing profitability,” says Shawn Zizzo, founder and CEO of ZAM Apps. “Claret Profit Maximizer addresses this by offering a data-driven yet nuanced approach to blending decisions, ensuring both quality and profitability are enhanced.”
The service is an extension of Claret’s demand and supply planning platform, adding a more focused lens to the blending aspect of the supply chain. It promises to answer complex 'what if' scenarios, helping wine companies navigate through various strategic decisions like adjusting production in response to market demands or optimizing the use of their grape and wine lots.
"Introducing Claret Profit Maximizer at the 2024 Unified Symposium is a strategic decision for us," added Zizzo. "This platform is the culmination of our deep commitment to the wine and spirits industries, blending our passion for technology with our extensive experience in supply chain planning."
Claret was officially launched at last year's Unified conference. With Claret Profit Maximizer, the company aims to reach new heights in supporting wine and spirits companies with strategic blending decisions.
For a firsthand experience of how Claret Profit Maximizer can transform your wine blending strategy, visit Claret at booth 2107 at the 2024 Unified Symposium.
ABOUT ZAM APPS, INC
ZAM Apps, Inc. is a Napa, CA based software firm that crafts business web and mobile applications for the wine and spirits industries. Founded in 2010, ZAM Apps has developed and released vital planning tools for BevAlc. From vinoEZ, the only winery operations planning tool, to EZplan, a simple-to-use supply chain planning application used across wine and spirits.
Shawn Zizzo
ZAM Apps, Inc.
+1 707-266-8795
shawn@zamapps.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram