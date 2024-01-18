Province prepares for freezing rain through Fraser Valley

CANADA, January 18 - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and its maintenance contractors are preparing for freezing rain and snow through the Fraser Valley, in Metro Vancouver, along the Sea to Sky Highway, and on southern and central Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Fraser Valley as snow changes to rain, with a prolonged period of freezing rain possible from Langley to Hope. The freezing rain will continue through this evening over Langley, then change to rain. Freezing rain will continue through Friday morning over Abbotsford and Friday afternoon over Chilliwack, then turn to rain.

Highways, roads and parking lots will be extremely slippery, and any travel by road should be done with caution.

In the Lower Mainland, snow is expected this afternoon, which could turn to freezing rain this evening as the weather warms. The cable collar systems on the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges will be in operation as necessary.

On Vancouver Island, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Malahat Highway (Highway 1) from this afternoon through Friday morning. There is a risk of freezing rain over the Malahat and along eastern Vancouver Island this evening as snow changes to rain.

The Province’s maintenance contractors will be out in full force applying brine and abrasives and clearing snow as it accumulates. However, freezing rain is one of the most difficult weather conditions to effectively manage, and bridges and roads may be closed to traffic in the interest of public safety.

Check road conditions on DriveBC before setting out, carry an emergency kit that includes a blanket and warm clothes, and allow extra time to get to your destination.

Drivers can help maintenance crews by providing space for them on highways and moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will allow crews to improve road conditions and reduce hazards for drivers.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, travelers should continue to monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/