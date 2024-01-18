Wyoming Business Council Announces New Additions to their Team

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is excited to announce two new team members: a new project manager and a new, full-time role for one of our interns. Learn more about the entire WBC team and how we’re working together to build a more resilient Wyoming.

Daniel Bowcutt – Project Manager

Daniel is a Wyoming native, born and raised in Casper. Before joining the WBC team, Daniel was enlisted in the Navy where he worked as a mechanic on a nuclear submarine and got a crash course in underwater nuclear power generation.

Daniel took the skills and knowledge he acquired in the Navy to build a career in the oil and gas industry. He has a diverse background working his way up in his subsequent roles, spending about a decade doing project management in the private sector.

“Wyoming is a harsh and beautiful place and I have always been proud to call it home,” he says. “I view my position at the Business Council as a means to help improve upon our already great state. I owe a great deal of my personal successes to Wyoming’s economic environment, and I can’t imagine a better way to repay that debt than to work to keep Wyoming friendly to business.”

Daniel loves Wyoming for all of its unique qualities, sharing: “It is hard to convey what I love about Wyoming. It is a special place. There is a certain goût de terroir to life in Wyoming – some ineffable and indescribable quality that sets this place apart from all others”

Reach out to Daniel at [email protected]

Rylan O’Bryan – Investments Portfolio Analyst

Rylan joined our team full-time this month after interning with us for the past two years. He also is a Wyoming native, born and raised in Gillette, and a recent graduate of the University of Wyoming with a degree in Finance and Entrepreneurship and a minor in blockchain.

During his WBC internship, Rylan learned about the inner workings of investments, and portfolio and fund management, and is looking forward to putting that experience to good use in his new role.

Before joining the WBC, Rylan worked as a radio board operator and as a rehab tech for a local physical therapist in Gillette. Within the next year, Rylan hopes to expand his knowledge of the WBC programs to be able to answer funding questions without thinking twice.

“What’s awesome about Wyoming for me is the easy access to cool stuff like camping, snowboarding, and fishing,” he shares. “I’m super excited to be joining the Business Council as the Investments Portfolio Analyst. I’ve always been a numbers guy, and this job gives me a chance to help Wyoming become more resilient while also strengthening my professional skills. I’m looking forward to handling all sorts of projects relating to grants, loans, and equity.”

In his spare time, Rylan likes to play video games, watch movies and sports, and do anything outdoors. He says: “I’m so glad to have the opportunity to use my skills and passion to help the Business Council and Wyoming keep growing.”

Reach out to Rylan at [email protected].