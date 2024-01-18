Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,494 in the last 365 days.

Microplastics' shape determines how far they travel in the atmosphere

Just like the land and the ocean, the atmosphere is marred by a variety of pollutants. In recent years, a new form has been identified: micron-size microplastic debris that can be carried by the jet stream across oceans and continents.

The debris' shape, scientists have found, plays a crucial role in how far it travels.

Cornell University researchers have developed a model to simulate the atmospheric transport of microplastic fibers and shows that flat fibers, which are more prevalent, travel farther in the lower atmosphere than spherical fibers.

The modeling has the potential to help scientists determine the sources of this pervasive waste, which could inform policy efforts to reduce it. The U.S. National Science Foundation-supported results were published in Nature Geoscience.

By treating flat fibers as spherical or cylindrical, prior studies had overestimated their rate of accumulation. Factoring in the fibers' flat shape means they spend 450% more time in the atmosphere than previously calculated and therefore travel longer distances.

In addition, the modeling suggests that the ocean may play a larger role in transmitting microplastics in aerosols directly to the atmosphere than previously known, according to Qi Li, senior author of the paper.

"We can now more accurately attribute the sources of microplastic particles that will eventually be transported to the air," Li said. "If you know where they're coming from, then you can come up with a better management plan and policies or regulations to reduce plastic waste. This could also have implications for any heavy particles that are transported in the lower atmosphere, like dust and pollen."

You just read:

Microplastics' shape determines how far they travel in the atmosphere

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more