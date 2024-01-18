Submit Release
ACASA and Certified FETI Team to Hold Graduation for Individuals Who Have Completed Trauma-informed Interview Training

Two ribbons that are blue and teal to represent sexual assault and human trafficking awareness

ACASA - A COALITION WORKING TO END SEXUAL VIOLENCE & HUMAN TRAFFICKING

You would never go into a crime scene and rearrange the furniture (scene) to what you think happened and touch everything, yet traditional interviewing methods are exactly that.”
— Dan Jimmerson, the Chief Operating Officer at Certified FETI

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, January 19, 2024, ACASA will host a graduation ceremony for 27 service professionals who have completed a three-part Forensic Experiential Trauma Interview (FETI) certification course. The graduating class consists of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, victim advocates, victim-witness coordinators, Title IX Investigators, and administrative staff from the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault (ACASA) and multiple Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking Programs across the state.

The graduation ceremony will be held at Camp Aldersgate in Little Rock and is set to begin at 10 am. The 27 graduating service professionals are the first to have completed a FETI certification in Arkansas.

In May 2023, 116 service professionals began the FETI training, each being provided a scholarship to attend through ACASA. In June 2023, 40 service professionals continued their FETI training, completing the second course. As of January 1, 27 service professionals have completed their Basic FETI Certification and will be honored at the graduation ceremony on Friday.

Chiefs, sheriffs, elected prosecutors, executive directors, friends, and family have all been invited to celebrate their respected graduates. The Executive Directors of FETI, Loti Heitman and Carrie Hull, will speak and provide each graduate with their official certificate. Deputy Attorney General Ryan Cooper will also be present and speaking to the graduates, along with ACASA’s Executive Director, Monie Ballard.

