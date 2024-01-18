Plannerly and BIM Consult Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate BIM Innovation in Luxembourg
This partnership with Plannerly marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide advanced BIM services in Luxembourg”LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plannerly, a leading provider of Building Information Modeling (BIM) collaboration and management solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with BIM Consult, a prominent local partner based in Luxembourg. This collaboration brings together Plannerly's cutting-edge BIM technology and BIM Consult's expertise in the Luxembourg market, aiming to drive forward innovation in the construction and architecture industries.
— Mehdi Halal, BIM Consult
The partnership is set to leverage the strengths of both companies, creating a synergy that enhances the delivery of BIM services and solutions in Luxembourg. Plannerly, under the visionary leadership of CEO Clive Jordan, has established itself as a global leader in BIM collaboration tools, empowering construction professionals to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and improve project outcomes.
BIM Consult, represented by Mehdi Halal and Daniel Zignale, boasts extensive experience and a deep understanding of the local market dynamics in Luxembourg. Their commitment to excellence and innovation aligns seamlessly with Plannerly's mission to revolutionize BIM processes and transform the way construction projects are managed.
"We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with BIM Consult, a dynamic and reputable player in the Luxembourg construction ecosystem," said Clive Jordan, CEO of Plannerly. "Together, we aim to bring unparalleled BIM solutions to the Luxembourgish market, driving efficiency, collaboration, and digital transformation in the construction industry."
Mehdi Halal, representative of BIM Consult, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "This partnership with Plannerly marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide advanced BIM services in Luxembourg. By combining our local insights with Plannerly's innovative technologies, we are confident in our ability to elevate BIM practices and contribute to the success of construction projects in the region."
Daniel Zignale, also representing BIM Consult, added, "Plannerly's commitment to excellence and their track record of empowering construction professionals align perfectly with our values. We look forward to jointly offering transformative BIM solutions that will drive efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance collaboration within the Luxembourg construction sector."
The partnership between Plannerly and BIM Consult is poised to bring about positive change, fostering a new era of BIM innovation in Luxembourg. Both companies are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are confident that this collaboration will deliver substantial benefits to the local construction and architecture communities.
For media inquiries, contact: hello@plannerly.com
For sales inquiries (US and LATAM), contact: louie@plannerly.com
For sales inquiries (Rest of the World), contact: akos@plannerly.com
About Plannerly:
Plannerly is a global leader in BIM management software, dedicated to streamlining and optimising construction project workflows. With an unwavering focus on collaboration, meticulous data management, and adherence to internationally recognised BIM standards, Plannerly empowers construction professionals to work seamlessly and efficiently across diverse teams and projects.
