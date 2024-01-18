SB 0690 of 2024
MICHIGAN, January 18 - Military affairs: other;
Military affairs: other; Michigan code of military justice; revise. Amends secs. 2, 3, 6, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 32, 34, 36, 43, 48, 52, 54, 58, 61, 65, 66, 67, 121 & 147 of 1980 PA 523 (MCL 32.1002 et seq.); adds secs. 6a, 30a, 38a, 58a, 58b, 93a, 106, 106a, 112a, 120, 121a, 121b, 122, 123, 128, 131a, 131b, 131c, 132a, 134a, 134b, 134c & 134d & repeals sec. 21 of 1980 PA 523 (MCL 32.1021).
