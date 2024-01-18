SB 0694 of 2024

MICHIGAN, January 18 - Children: child care; definitions in the child care organizations act; revise. Amends secs. 1 & 9 of 1973 PA 116 (MCL 722.111 & 722.119) & repeals sec. 17a of 1973 PA 116 (MCL 722.127a). TIE BAR WITH: SB 0692'24
Last Action: 1/18/2024 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON OVERSIGHT
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.