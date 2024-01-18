Wales recognises benefits of organic

One year ago, the Government unveiled its new Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP) - a plan which set legally-binding targets to halt nature decline and leave it in a better state for future generations.

However, a new report by The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) has warned that the government is off course from meeting its own ambitious targets. The plan is pivotal in supporting a sustainable future, and aims to halt biodiversity decline and improve our natural world. Yet, a year since its inception, the government is still far behind, with just 4 out of 40 targets likely to be achieved.

A Promise Unfulfilled

The government's pledge to leave the environment in a better state for future generations, and specifically to halt the loss of nature by 2030, now hangs in the balance. The OEP's warning is clear: the current trajectory of the EIP falls far short in terms of delivery. With only six years remaining to reverse the dangerous decline in nature, it’s imperative that all political parties escalate and expedite their action plans for nature recovery.

Regulation and support more critical than ever

The OEP’s report highlights the urgent need for clarity around how the government intends to implement its environmental policies. While some steps have been taken in the right direction, there remains a clear gap between the government’s ambitions and how these will realistically be achieved. This gap highlights the crucial role that regulatory bodies like the OEP as well as NGOs must play in holding the government to account on its environmental commitments.

Nature-friendly farming offers a way forward

We envision a future where nature-friendly farming practices are the norm, supported by higher standards and incentives. This aligns with global commitments like the Global Biodiversity Framework, which includes ambitious targets like reducing pesticide use by two-thirds by 2030.

Continuing with business as usual will not suffice. Transitioning to organic and agroecological systems is critical, a move that promises to meet our environmental goals without compromising food security. The OEP highlights this transition as key to realising the government's environmental ambitions.

Amidst government inaction, farmers can lead the charge in addressing nature decline and climate change. Farmer-led research, adoption of organic and agroecological methods and better incentives and support to make the switch are all critical to achieving government targets.

Farming offers immense potential for positive change. The Office for Environmental Protection underscores nature-friendly farming's critical role in achieving these environmental objectives - mentioning it 80 times in their 200 page report. However, despite this recognition, the government's efforts to transform farming practices towards nature-friendly approaches are lagging.

Farmers stand at the forefront of this environmental revival. The shift to more nature-friendly practices is not just beneficial; it’s essential for meeting these targets.

The answers are available; what is needed now is the will to implement them.

