"The Truth About Reading" Documentary Selected for SXSW EDU 2024 Film Lineup

"The Truth About Reading" selected for SXSW EDU 2024; Limited digital access coming February 2024

"The Truth About Reading" limited release on digital platforms coming February 2024

Our goal is to bring this critical, yet often overlooked issue to the forefront of national discourse, and SXSW EDU is the ideal stage for this conversation.” — Nick Nanton

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Truth About Reading," directed by Emmy Award Winning Director Nick Nanton and presented by Abundance Studios® and The John Corcoran Foundation, has been officially selected for the prestigious SXSW EDU film lineup. This DNA Films production delves into the illiteracy problem in America, featuring heartening stories of adults who conquered the challenge of learning to read later in life and proposing actionable solutions for a future where every child can read proficiently.

This documentary is more than a film – it's a movement that explores the deep personal journeys of adults who have triumphed over illiteracy, underlining the life-changing power of reading. It also provides expert insights and educational strategies, offering a beacon of hope in addressing this widespread issue.

Director Nick Nanton shared his excitement about the film's selection for SXSW EDU: "This is a pivotal moment for 'The Truth About Reading.' Our goal is to bring this critical, yet often overlooked issue to the forefront of national discourse, and SXSW EDU is the ideal stage for this conversation."

John Corcoran, founder of The John Corcoran Foundation and a prominent figure in the documentary, remarked, "This film embodies the resilience of the human spirit and the extraordinary journey of learning to read at any age. The involvement of our foundation in this project underscores our unwavering commitment to literacy and the belief in lifelong learning."

The film is scheduled for a special screening at SXSW EDU on March 6th at 11AM in Austin, Texas, offering an immersive experience for educators, policymakers, and literacy advocates.

Additionally, "The Truth About Reading" will have a limited release on various digital platforms in February 2024, broadening its reach and igniting important discussions about literacy and educational reform.

Viewers can preview this compelling documentary by watching the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_saBI-ej9Y8.

For radio and TV interview requests with Director Nick Nanton, please contact Katie Tschopp at katie@astonishent.com.

Join us at SXSW EDU for the screening of "The Truth About Reading" and be part of the movement to ensure every child's right to read proficiently.

For more information, please contact DNA Films at dnafilms@dnagency.com.

About Nick Nanton: Nick Nanton is a renowned director, acclaimed for his expertise in creating impactful and emotionally resonant films. As an Emmy Award Winning Director, Nanton has directed several notable documentaries, including "Rudy Ruettiger: The Walk On," "Operation Toussaint," "Visioneer: The Peter Diamandis Story," and "Dickie V," an ESPN Films documentary. His exceptional storytelling ability and cinematic style have earned him widespread recognition in the documentary film industry, highlighting social issues and personal narratives to a broad audience.

About Abundance Studios®: Abundance Studios® is a crowdfunded film studio that focuses on storytelling that inspires and empowers audiences doing good. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, they produce documentaries, feature films, and digital content that explore a wide range of social, cultural, and educational topics.

About DNA Films: DNA Films is an acclaimed production house known for creating compelling documentaries and films that resonate with audiences worldwide. Their work is characterized by a deep commitment to storytelling, visual excellence, and a passion for revealing the human stories behind important global issues.

About The John Corcoran Foundation: The John Corcoran Foundation is dedicated to eradicating illiteracy across America. Founded by John Corcoran, who learned to read as an adult, the foundation supports literacy initiatives, provides resources and advocacy for adult learners, and raises awareness about the importance of literacy for all individuals.

The Truth About Reading | Official Trailer | Raising awareness of the illiteracy issue in the U.S.