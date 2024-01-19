Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,243 in the last 365 days.

Affordable Dental Access Tips: Lady K’s Story at Live Event with Celebrity Dentist Dr. Catrise Austin

The porcelain veneer experience with Lady K and Dr. Catrise Austin

Lady K's porcelain veneer experience was all smiles

American Idol Contestant Lady K's Missing Tooth Before Her Smile Makeover

Lady K's Teeth Before Her Smile Makeover With Dr. Catrise Austin

The LA Tribune Podcast Network's Let's Talk Smiles Podcast Kick's Off Season 3

Let's Talk Smiles Podcast Season 3 Kicks Off Live on Jan 26th, at 7:30 PM EST

This live event will highlight a real dental patient story and share tips for affordable dental access with guest Lady K, American Idol Top 10 Contestant

When I learned about Lady K's journey and felt her positive energy, I just had to reach out to her to restore the smile that she lost at such a young age. I knew that this gift would be life changing!”
— Dr. Catrise Austin
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Catrise Austin, esteemed in cosmetic and general dentistry, is set to host a live event shedding light on affordable dental access. The event will feature insights from a real dental patient, Lady K, a Top 10 contestant from American Idol Season 20.

Lady K's story, marked by resilience and determination, will be unveiled during this event. Faced with a missing front tooth, she persevered, drawing inspiration from Cardi B's unapologetic smile. Collaborating with Kare Mobile and Frontier Dental Lab, along with Dr. Catrise Austin's expertise, Lady K's dream took flight. Her transformative smile journey unfolded in just four days, a gift received with gratitude.

Scheduled for January 23rd at 7:30 PM EST, the Let’s Talk Smiles Podcast Season 3 kickoff episode promises an engaging conversation. Lady K will share her experiences on American Idol and the profound impact of her life-changing porcelain veneers makeover.

Dr. Catrise Austin, dedicated to promoting dental health, will spotlight Lady K's inspiring transformation. Additionally, she will share valuable tips for affordable dental access, addressing the pressing issue for the 74 million Americans lacking coverage.

**Event Details:**
**Date:** January 23rd
**Time:** 7:30 PM EST
**Location:** Virtual Webinar [Register Here]

Media and the public are invited to join this exploration of Lady K's smile journey and gain insights into affordable dental access.

About Dr. Catrise Austin: Meet Dr. Catrise Austin, a leader in cosmetic dentistry since 1998. Renowned as "The Queen of Smiles," she's a best-selling author, host of the “Let’s Talk Smiles Podcast," and sought-after speaker. Although Dr. Austin has worked with A-List celebrities for over 25 years and has promoted oral care globally, her goal is simple: to ensure that everyone not only acquires a beautiful, healthy, and confident smile but also renewed self-esteem.

About Lady K: Lady K, a distinguished artist and former Top 10 contestant on American Idol Season 20, has captivated audiences with her musical talent and resilience. Originating from a background marked by challenges, including periods of homelessness, Lady K’s determination remained unwavering. Lady K’s journey serves as an inspiring testament to the transformative power of perseverance and the pursuit of dreams.

Catrise Austin
Celebrity Branding, LLC
+1 855-283-6337
draustin@vipsmiles.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Let’s Talk Smiles Podcast Presents: A Conversation With American Idol Contestant Lady K.

You just read:

Affordable Dental Access Tips: Lady K’s Story at Live Event with Celebrity Dentist Dr. Catrise Austin

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more