Affordable Dental Access Tips: Lady K’s Story at Live Event with Celebrity Dentist Dr. Catrise Austin
This live event will highlight a real dental patient story and share tips for affordable dental access with guest Lady K, American Idol Top 10 Contestant
When I learned about Lady K's journey and felt her positive energy, I just had to reach out to her to restore the smile that she lost at such a young age. I knew that this gift would be life changing!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Catrise Austin, esteemed in cosmetic and general dentistry, is set to host a live event shedding light on affordable dental access. The event will feature insights from a real dental patient, Lady K, a Top 10 contestant from American Idol Season 20.
— Dr. Catrise Austin
Lady K's story, marked by resilience and determination, will be unveiled during this event. Faced with a missing front tooth, she persevered, drawing inspiration from Cardi B's unapologetic smile. Collaborating with Kare Mobile and Frontier Dental Lab, along with Dr. Catrise Austin's expertise, Lady K's dream took flight. Her transformative smile journey unfolded in just four days, a gift received with gratitude.
Scheduled for January 23rd at 7:30 PM EST, the Let’s Talk Smiles Podcast Season 3 kickoff episode promises an engaging conversation. Lady K will share her experiences on American Idol and the profound impact of her life-changing porcelain veneers makeover.
Dr. Catrise Austin, dedicated to promoting dental health, will spotlight Lady K's inspiring transformation. Additionally, she will share valuable tips for affordable dental access, addressing the pressing issue for the 74 million Americans lacking coverage.
**Event Details:**
**Date:** January 23rd
**Time:** 7:30 PM EST
**Location:** Virtual Webinar [Register Here]
Media and the public are invited to join this exploration of Lady K's smile journey and gain insights into affordable dental access.
About Dr. Catrise Austin: Meet Dr. Catrise Austin, a leader in cosmetic dentistry since 1998. Renowned as "The Queen of Smiles," she's a best-selling author, host of the “Let’s Talk Smiles Podcast," and sought-after speaker. Although Dr. Austin has worked with A-List celebrities for over 25 years and has promoted oral care globally, her goal is simple: to ensure that everyone not only acquires a beautiful, healthy, and confident smile but also renewed self-esteem.
About Lady K: Lady K, a distinguished artist and former Top 10 contestant on American Idol Season 20, has captivated audiences with her musical talent and resilience. Originating from a background marked by challenges, including periods of homelessness, Lady K’s determination remained unwavering. Lady K’s journey serves as an inspiring testament to the transformative power of perseverance and the pursuit of dreams.
