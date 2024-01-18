EasyDMARC and Authentic Web Collaborate to Strengthen Email Security and Domain Management for Enterprise Companies

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC Inc., a cloud-native email authentication platform, and Authentic Web Inc., a provider of an enterprise domain and DNS security and compliance management platform, are excited to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration will offer enterprise teams powerful synergies in email, domain, and DNS security to fortify their online presence.

EasyDMARC's advanced email security solutions, alongside Authentic Web's secure and cost-effective domain and DNS systems, will empower enterprises with a unified, efficient approach to fortify their online infrastructure against cyberthreats.

"We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings. Now, with Authentic Web, we will not only ensure better email security and deliverability for our clients but also streamline their domain and DNS management, creating a smooth and secure experience for them,” said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

“Combining effective DMARC implementation and reporting with comprehensive management of domain and external DNS security makes complete sense for enterprise teams. Placing DMARC, DNSSEC, DNS, TLS certificates, and domain zone files under a unified management service is more secure and efficient for businesses navigating the evolving email and DNS risk landscape,” added Peter LaMantia, CEO of Authentic Web.

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS platform that solves email security and deliverability problems with just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

About Authentic Web

Authentic Web helps enterprise teams easily manage domains, DNS, and TLS certificates under a unified system with improved visibility, automation, and control. Authentic Web’s systems bring visibility to DNS security vulnerabilities, with change management automation to mitigate security risks and ensure compliance while reducing the total cost of ownership.

