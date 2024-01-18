Sports Philanthropy Network and Resilient Strategy Group Launch Resilience Alliance Cohorts

SPN Shield Logo Sports Philanthropy Network launches Resilient Alliances

Cohorts focus on developing personal resilience and embracing positive change in the face of adversity

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Philanthropy Network and Resilience Strategy Group (RSG) have partnered to create Resilient Alliance Cohorts to transform lives by empowering individuals to build personal resilience and embrace positive change in the face of adversity at work and at home.

RSG was launched to address the unique daily stressors and challenges people face at work, in their communities, or within themselves. These challenges often hinder personal well-being and happiness.

Roy Kessel, Founder of Sports Philanthropy Network stated, "We are excited to partner with Resilient Strategy Group to provide individuals with the tools and support they need to thrive in today's demanding world. Sports is intense and competitive and creates a high stress work environment. By harnessing the power of resilience, we can help athletes and other sports business professionals navigate life's challenges."

RSG's innovative cohort program brings together small groups of individuals with similar stressors, experiences, and frustrations. Guided by skilled facilitators, participants engage in seven (7) weekly 75-minute sessions, with each session focusing on a unique aspect of resilience. The program equips participants to bounce back without harm and encourage growth through challenge.

Cory McGookin, Co-Founder of RSG, explained, "Our cohort model is scientifically designed to help individuals build lasting resilience. We believe sharing experiences with peers who understand similar life experiences and stressors can be transformative. It's not about simply venting but developing skills and mindset. Having trained police officers and FBI agents, I am confident that the program we have developed will provide meaningful skills and support."

RSG's curriculum covers various facets of resilience, including self-efficacy, cognitive agility, self-compassion, optimism, and emotional regulation. Participants leave each session feeling more self-aware and resilient, with the confidence and tools needed to face their stressors head-on.

Kayla Bradham, EVP of Sports Philanthropy Network, emphasized that resilience is not just a buzzword; it's a powerful tool for personal growth and happiness. “Our program is designed to make resilience accessible to everyone, helping them lead more fulfilled lives. We recognize the enormous stress and pressure that many of our athletes, coaches and staff face as they pursue their careers in sports. Our Cohorts are designed to provide impactful tools and strategies."

Resilient Strategy Group invites individuals from all walks of life to embark on a journey of personal growth and resilience. Ready to become a new and better version of yourself? Contact RSG today to learn more about their upcoming cohort programs.

About Resilient Alliances: Resilient Alliances are a collaboration between Sports Philanthropy Network and Resilient Strategy Group. For more details about the curriculum, schedule and faculty, please visit Resilient Alliances, https://sportsphilanthropynetwork.org/resilient-alliances/

About Resilient Strategy Group: RSG believes in the power of resilience to transform lives. Our mission is to empower individuals with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in the face of life's challenges. We offer a transformative Cohort Curriculum that guides participants through self-discovery and growth. For more information about Resilient Alliances, please visit https://sportsphilanthropynetwork.org/resilient-alliances/

About Sports Philanthropy Network: SPN creates social impact by harnessing the power of sports to create stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities. For more information about Sports Philanthropy Network, please visit https://SportsPhilanthropyNetwork.org

For media inquiries, please contact: Kayla Bradham, 414-759-8986, kbradham@sportsloop.com