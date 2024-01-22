Suture and SupportU join forces to transform the landscape of Healthcare Service & Profitability
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bezawit Tekola and Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis are pleased to announce a strategic joint partnership that will transform the Healthcare service deliverability and profitability landscape.
The idea was born from personal experience with medical practices among the two founders, Dr. Bezawit Tekola of Suture and Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis of SupportU. “Most physicians set up their own private or group practice for flexibility in the way they practice medicine to have opportunities for deeper relationships with patients and their communities. They focus on patient care, not running a business. As a patient, I’ve experienced service challenges and difficulties such as not receiving a callback or having my call answered to make an appointment,” says Dr. Wu-Curtis.
Suture’s founder, Dr. Bezawit Tekola, a practicing gastroenterologist in the Virginia area, saw firsthand how much money goes toward managing her and her partners’ practices. “A large part of our cost in running our medical practices is the administrative costs with people, technology, and inefficient processes, which leads to rework, errors that may impact patient care, employee burnout, and ultimately lost revenue,” states Dr. Tekola. Experts at Standford School of Medicine say that “administrative complexity within the United States healthcare system could contribute to a staggering $265 billion in waste annually” (Laurie Flynn, 2022).
“This strategic joint venture will provide services that look at the administrative functions as a whole. It’s striking that balance with the interactions of people, processes, and technology to improve service delivery and experience, removes inefficiencies, and drives greater profitability.” Dr. Wu-Curtis, founder of SupportU. The “Healthcare Support-as-a-Service” (HSaaS) model and concept, as jointly envisioned by Dr. Tekola and Dr. Wu-Curtis, ensures a comprehensive and streamlined system focused on operational efficiencies and expense management with minimal assets.
Both companies, Suture and SupportU, share a strong common culture, values, and mission to create employment opportunities for people in our underserved communities and countries. Creating a workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion allows everyone to grow personally and professionally. Each founder, being a female minority in their respective industries, faced many challenges. Their company will help open doors for job opportunities for the community they will serve in. Both are committed to better healthcare service throughout a patient’s journey.
“Our joint venture disrupts the healthcare norm, addressing administrative inefficiencies with a socially responsible touch. We streamline processes, prioritize patient care, and boost profitability, all while creating unconventional solutions for a healthier future.” - Dr. Bezawit Tekola, Founder of Suture
About Suture
Suture is a women minority-owned support services company founded by a physician, technology investor, and engineer entrepreneur. This group saw an opportunity in today’s challenging healthcare climate – identifying practice challenges and offering solutions to people who understand the complex healthcare space. We work in collaboration with preferred vendors to provide healthcare and wellness-related services to providers, payers, and related organizations. We help our clients streamline their healthcare operations and reduce costs while maintaining high-quality care for their patients. Suture offers a range of support services to augment existing staff to address staffing shortages, inbound/outbound contact center services, and customized packages for surgical and procedure schedule optimization, patient callbacks, nursing triage and/or medical assistant remote support, data entry, consultancy, and supporting existing staff in the areas of claims, prior authorization, and credentialing. Learn more about Suture at www.getsutured.com.
About SupportU
SupportU is a woman minority-owned BPO company founded on the principle of creating a safe workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion. SupportU offers a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. We created a different kind of BPO — where we believe that delivering KPIs is table stakes, and the real value comes from innovation and insights through technology and analytics that drive client business objectives. We foster transparent and collaborative relationships with our clients and employees at all levels. We empower our employees, listen to ideas, and collaborate for the best outcomes.
SupportU's mission is to help provide employment and development opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. We bring out the best version of our people and they deliver awesome results for our clients and customers while giving back to the communities that we live in. Learn more about SupportU at www.supportusolutions.com.
Hui Wu-Curtis
The idea was born from personal experience with medical practices among the two founders, Dr. Bezawit Tekola of Suture and Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis of SupportU. “Most physicians set up their own private or group practice for flexibility in the way they practice medicine to have opportunities for deeper relationships with patients and their communities. They focus on patient care, not running a business. As a patient, I’ve experienced service challenges and difficulties such as not receiving a callback or having my call answered to make an appointment,” says Dr. Wu-Curtis.
Suture’s founder, Dr. Bezawit Tekola, a practicing gastroenterologist in the Virginia area, saw firsthand how much money goes toward managing her and her partners’ practices. “A large part of our cost in running our medical practices is the administrative costs with people, technology, and inefficient processes, which leads to rework, errors that may impact patient care, employee burnout, and ultimately lost revenue,” states Dr. Tekola. Experts at Standford School of Medicine say that “administrative complexity within the United States healthcare system could contribute to a staggering $265 billion in waste annually” (Laurie Flynn, 2022).
“This strategic joint venture will provide services that look at the administrative functions as a whole. It’s striking that balance with the interactions of people, processes, and technology to improve service delivery and experience, removes inefficiencies, and drives greater profitability.” Dr. Wu-Curtis, founder of SupportU. The “Healthcare Support-as-a-Service” (HSaaS) model and concept, as jointly envisioned by Dr. Tekola and Dr. Wu-Curtis, ensures a comprehensive and streamlined system focused on operational efficiencies and expense management with minimal assets.
Both companies, Suture and SupportU, share a strong common culture, values, and mission to create employment opportunities for people in our underserved communities and countries. Creating a workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion allows everyone to grow personally and professionally. Each founder, being a female minority in their respective industries, faced many challenges. Their company will help open doors for job opportunities for the community they will serve in. Both are committed to better healthcare service throughout a patient’s journey.
“Our joint venture disrupts the healthcare norm, addressing administrative inefficiencies with a socially responsible touch. We streamline processes, prioritize patient care, and boost profitability, all while creating unconventional solutions for a healthier future.” - Dr. Bezawit Tekola, Founder of Suture
About Suture
Suture is a women minority-owned support services company founded by a physician, technology investor, and engineer entrepreneur. This group saw an opportunity in today’s challenging healthcare climate – identifying practice challenges and offering solutions to people who understand the complex healthcare space. We work in collaboration with preferred vendors to provide healthcare and wellness-related services to providers, payers, and related organizations. We help our clients streamline their healthcare operations and reduce costs while maintaining high-quality care for their patients. Suture offers a range of support services to augment existing staff to address staffing shortages, inbound/outbound contact center services, and customized packages for surgical and procedure schedule optimization, patient callbacks, nursing triage and/or medical assistant remote support, data entry, consultancy, and supporting existing staff in the areas of claims, prior authorization, and credentialing. Learn more about Suture at www.getsutured.com.
About SupportU
SupportU is a woman minority-owned BPO company founded on the principle of creating a safe workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion. SupportU offers a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. We created a different kind of BPO — where we believe that delivering KPIs is table stakes, and the real value comes from innovation and insights through technology and analytics that drive client business objectives. We foster transparent and collaborative relationships with our clients and employees at all levels. We empower our employees, listen to ideas, and collaborate for the best outcomes.
SupportU's mission is to help provide employment and development opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. We bring out the best version of our people and they deliver awesome results for our clients and customers while giving back to the communities that we live in. Learn more about SupportU at www.supportusolutions.com.
Hui Wu-Curtis
SupportU
+1 6233634543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other