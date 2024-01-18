Aline Acquires Vitals Software to Further Enhance Enterprise-Scale Solution for Senior Living
The acquisition aims to deliver superior operational solutions, enhanced customer support and accelerated product delivery to customers.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aline, the leading provider of senior living software, proudly announces its strategic acquisition of Vitals Software, making Aline’s comprehensive enterprise-scale software available to Vitals Software customers in addition to their current platform.
Purposely built for senior living and skilled nursing operators, the Aline and Vitals Software solution will empower customers with an expansive and robust suite of software solutions, seamlessly connecting their sales and marketing, operational, financial and caregiving workflows. By uniting the expertise of both companies, the collaboration aims to deliver superior operational solutions, enhanced customer support and accelerated product delivery.
“Vitals Software, originally built by and for an operator, has a solid reputation for providing a customizable and flexible technology suite that caters to the unique needs of senior living operators,” said Brad Frasher, chairman and CEO of Aline. “Robert and I had many conversations over the years about our common customer-first philosophy and how a combination of our resources would allow us to invest more in innovation and bring additional features and functionality to our customers faster and more cost effectively than we would separately. The Vitals Software acquisition is another building block in Aline’s strategy to provide the most powerful, user-friendly software platform in senior living.”
The strategic move comes one year after three leading senior living software companies — Enquire, Glennis and Sherpa — merged to create Aline to deliver a unified platform that supports and serves sales and marketing, operations and clinical teams. From engaging with residents and their families to managing leasing and billing and providing high-quality care, Aline’s powerful suite of solutions provides data for every operational workflow to support the continuum of customers’ needs. With this data, customers have the right insights to deliver superior resident experiences and achieve better business outcomes.
“These teams came together because of a shared passion to deliver the most superior enterprise platform in the senior living industry,” said Robert Mann, president and CEO of Vitals Software. “As we integrate our resources, we aim to leverage the best of both companies to enhance customer satisfaction and improve outcomes. I’m excited to provide legacy Vitals customers with additional software solutions for a more integrated experience.”
Vitals customers can stay on their current platform as long as needed as well as gain access to Aline’s full suite of solutions. Aline and Vitals Software will prioritize customer needs, guiding the product roadmap to ensure senior living operators have the insights and workflows necessary for peak efficiency and better outcomes for their residents.
About Aline
Aline provides a senior living operating system created to meet the industry’s most complex challenges – in a single software platform. The company serves sales, operations and clinical teams in more than 5,700 communities across the senior living, post-acute and home care sectors. The Aline senior living operating system increases efficiency, delivers performance gains and connects residents, staff and family members with industry-leading CRM, marketing automation, financial, reporting and care solutions.
About Vitals Software
Vitals Software offers integrated solutions for the senior living market ranging from marketing and census to resident care and billing. The company focuses on delivering simple designs that achieve highly effective results to help clients consistently see gains in occupancy, compliance, profitability and employee satisfaction.
