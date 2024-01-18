Haelixa Bolsters Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments to Fuel Supply Chain Innovation and Accelerate Growth

Patrick Strumpf, Haelixa CEO Stefan Karlen, Haelixa Board of Directors Textiles marked with Haelixa DNA

Haelixa, the leading physical traceability solution, has appointed Patrick Strumpf as its new CEO and added Stefan Karlen to its Board of Directors.

Haelixa sets the highest standards and delivers outstanding advantages to brands who position themselves as innovation leaders, especially regarding compliance and credibility issues.” — Patrick Strumpf, CEO