TDEC Archaeology Conference Highlights Current Research

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will host the annual Current Research in Tennessee Archaeology conference Jan. 27 at the State Library and Archives in Nashville.

The meeting, held by TDEC’s Division of Archaeology, provides a day-long showcase for professional archaeologists, students, and the public to learn about recent research into Tennessee's archaeological heritage.

“The Current Research conference is a great opportunity to learn about some of the most exciting archaeological research happening across the state,” said State Archaeologist Phil Hodge. “Whether you’re an expert, a student, or an interested member of the public, the program offers something for everyone. It also provides an opportunity to meet professional archaeologists and ask questions one-on-one.”

Presentations will include topics ranging from examinations of ancient Native American cave art to work identifying a sunken steamship in the Tennessee River. The meeting is free with registration at this link.

The TDEC Division of Archaeology is dedicated to the documentation and preservation of Tennessee's historic and prehistoric archaeological resources. It maintains records of all known archaeological sites in the state and provides general archaeological assistance to state and local agencies, law enforcement, municipalities, the development community, universities and colleges, and the general public.

