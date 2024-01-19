Revolutionizing Learning with Augmented Reality: A Transformational Journey

The augmented reality in training and education market size is expected to see exponential growth to $173.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The augmented reality in training and education market has undergone exponential growth, surging from $18.25 billion in 2023 to an estimated $30.19 billion in 2024, manifesting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 65.4%. Forecasts predict an even more significant expansion, with the market projected to reach $173.2 billion by 2028, sustaining an impressive CAGR of 54.8%.

Educational Paradigm Shift:

Augmented reality (AR) technology has permeated educational institutions, catalyzing a transformative shift in learning environments. This innovative technology fosters active engagement and experiential learning, moving beyond traditional methods. Applications like ZSpace enable students to delve into immersive studies of complex subjects such as the human heart and the Earth's atmosphere, contributing to a more effective learning experience. The myriad benefits of AR technology, from simulation experiences to enhanced engagement, are driving its widespread adoption across schools and colleges.

Vocational Training's Ascendance:

The augmented reality in training and education market is poised for further growth due to the escalating demand for vocational training. Augmented reality is enhancing vocational training by providing a realistic, interactive, and personalized learning experience. With an increased emphasis on real-world applications and job readiness, vocational training, or technical and vocational education and training (TVET), has witnessed a 5.1% increase in enrollment. The demand for affordable and accessible training options further propels the integration of augmented reality in education.

Game-Based Learning Revolution:

A transformative trend in the augmented reality in training and education market is the emergence of game-based learning. Augmented reality game-based learning combines technology and gaming to facilitate knowledge and skill acquisition. Schools are leveraging AR to create engaging learning experiences, allowing students to gain knowledge through interactive gaming activities. This approach, endorsed by educational institutions like the Europass Teacher Academy, personalizes learning, making it socially constructive and extending beyond traditional classroom boundaries.

Strategic Collaborations for Innovation:

Major players in the augmented reality in training and education market are actively pursuing strategic partnerships to enhance consumer offerings. The collaboration between the IMT MSc Program and the VR/AR Association exemplifies this trend. This collaboration aims to foster knowledge sharing, connect students with industry professionals, promote advancements in VR and AR, and encourage the use of immersive technologies in education and training.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation:

Asia-Pacific stands as the largest region in the augmented reality in training and education market, with North America following closely.

The augmented reality in training and education market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Category: Primary and Secondary Education, Test Preparation, Reskilling and Certifications, Higher Education, Language and Other Learnings

2) By Device: Classroom Projectors, Smartphones, Laptops, Other Devices

3) By End User: Higher Education, K-12

