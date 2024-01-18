Algorithmic Trading Market to Reach US$ 37.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10% CAGR - [Research Report 2024]

Algorithmic Trading Market - Image Source: IMARC Group

The global algorithmic trading market size reached US$ 15.6 Billion in 2023 & expects to reach US$ 37.6 Billion by 2032, CAGR of 10% during 2024-2032.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Algorithmic Trading Market Report 2024-2032:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Algorithmic Trading Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global algorithmic trading market research report 2024. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Algorithmic Trading Market:

The global algorithmic trading market size reached US$ 15.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Algorithmic trading is a method of executing financial trades through the use of advanced mathematical models and computer algorithms. These algorithms automatically analyze multiple market conditions, such as price, volume, and time, to make trading decisions at speeds far beyond human capability. The fundamental objective is to identify opportunities in the financial markets and execute trades in milliseconds, thereby gaining a competitive edge. This technique is widely used in various types of financial markets, including equities, commodities, forex, and bonds. It minimizes the impact of human emotions and errors in trading while allowing for more efficient use of capital. Widely adopted by hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and institutional investors, algorithmic trading streamlines the trading process and enhances market liquidity. The global acceptance of this technology is indicative of its ability to influence financial markets profoundly.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/algorithmic-trading-market/requestsample

Global Algorithmic Trading Market Trends:

Quantitative and systematic investment strategies are driving the adoption of algorithmic trading. Hedge funds, asset managers, and institutional investors increasingly rely on quantitative models and systematic approaches to make investment decisions. Algorithmic trading allows these market participants to implement complex trading strategies based on quantitative analysis and historical data.

Moreover, high-frequency trading (HFT) and a deeper understanding of market microstructure are significant drivers of the algorithmic trading market. HFT firms use algorithmic trading to execute a large number of orders at incredibly high speeds, often within microseconds.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Algorithmic Trading Industry are Given Below:

• Vela Trading Systems LLC

• MetaQuotes Software Corp.

• Trading Technologies International, Inc.

• SAG Deutschland GmbH

• AlgoTrader AG

• uTrade Solutions Pvt Ltd

• Automated Trading Softtech Pvt. Ltd

• Kuberre Systems, Inc.

• InfoReach, Inc.

• Virtu Financial

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.

• Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc.

• iRageCapital Advisory Pvt Ltd,

• 63 moons Technologies Limited

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/algorithmic-trading-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Trading Types:

• Foreign Exchange (FOREX)

• Stock Markets

• Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

• Bonds

• Cryptocurrencies

• Others

Breakup by Components:

• Solutions

o Platforms

o Software Tools

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Research Reports 2024-2032, Published by IMARC Group:

• Saudi Arabia Health and Wellness Market Research Report

• Saudi Arabia Commercial Real Estate Market Research Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.