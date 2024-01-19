Driving Forces Behind the Robust Growth of Lime and Gypsum Products Market

Lime And Gypsum Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lime and gypsum products market has witnessed substantial growth, surging from $55.95 billion in 2023 to $59.54 billion in 2024, exhibiting a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This momentum is anticipated to persist, propelling the lime and gypsum products market to reach $74.43 billion by 2028, with a robust CAGR of 5.7%. Key factors driving this growth include the construction sector boom, the advantages of automated systems and smart factory solutions, IoT integration, and the development of innovative products.

Construction Sector Boom: A Catalyst for Market Expansion

The thriving construction sector is expected to be a primary driver propelling the growth of the lime and gypsum products market. Lime finds applications in soil stabilization for various construction projects, including roads, dams, airfields, and building foundations. Gypsum is integral in the manufacturing of wallboards used for wall and ceiling coverings and plaster for residential property construction. According to the Future of Construction 2030 report by Oxford Economics, a UK-based economic advisory firm, a staggering $135 trillion is projected to be spent on global construction by 2030. This surge in construction expenditure is anticipated to fuel demand for lime and gypsum products, driving market growth.

Advantages of Automated Systems and Smart Factory Solutions: Fueling Market Dynamics

Automated manufacturing systems are gaining traction in the lime and gypsum products market for their ability to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs. These systems, incorporating robotics and AI, reduce human intervention, improve safety, and enhance efficiency in metal manufacturing processes. Notably, ABB Limited, a Switzerland-based manufacturing technology company, introduced a smart factory solution featuring real-time ladle tracking, automated crane scheduling, and a predictive thermal modeling engine. This advanced system monitors ladle movement using radar and laser positioning technologies, providing precise vision with reduced hardware and maintenance requirements. Automated crane scheduling includes job forecasting, route planning, and automatic job acknowledgment, contributing to increased efficiency in metal manufacturing processes.

Explore the Global Lime And Gypsum Products Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3531&type=smp

IoT Integration: Enhancing Efficiency and Productivity

Global lime and gypsum product manufacturers are adopting IoT technology to improve operational efficiencies and drive productivity. IoT connects people, machines, and services, facilitating the flow of real-time information and decisions. The broadband IoT connections, reaching 1.3 billion in 2022, are expected to continue growing, with North East Asia leading in cellular IoT connections. IoT technology offers benefits such as increased asset uptime, efficient predictive maintenance, and faster processing and delivery times, contributing to the overall efficiency of lime and gypsum product manufacturing.

Innovative Product Development: Driving Revenue Growth

Major companies in the lime and gypsum products market are focusing on developing innovative products to expand customer bases and increase revenue. A notable example is the introduction of a drywall made from absorbed carbon dioxide by Adaptavate, a UK-based developer of carbon-negative building materials. This novel plasterboard, created from agricultural waste and a lime-based binding agent, eliminates the need for gypsum, a resource associated with high emissions. The product aims to utilize waste CO2 trapped in manufacturers' smokestacks and transform it into calcium carbonate as the plasterboard material solidifies.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, Western Europe leads as the largest region in the lime and gypsum products market, closely followed by the Asia-Pacific. The lime and gypsum products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Lime Products, Gypsum Products

2) By Product Type: Industrial-Grade, Pharmaceutical-Grade, Food-Grade

3) By Application: Building and Construction, Agriculture, Waste-Water Treatment, Paper Production, Other Applications

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lime-and-gypsum-products-global-market-report

Lime And Gypsum Products Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lime And Gypsum Products Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lime and gypsum products market size, lime and gypsum products market drivers and trends, lime and gypsum products market major players, lime and gypsum products market competitors' revenues, lime and gypsum products market positioning, and lime and gypsum products market growth across geographies. The lime and gypsum products market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fiber Cement Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-cement-global-market-report

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cement-and-concrete-products-global-market-report

Green Cement Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-cement-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Explore the Exciting Growth Potential of the Automotive Voice Recognition System Market