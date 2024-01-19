Water-Based Adhesives Market Surges, Expected to Reach $69.61 Billion by 2028

Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Water-Based Adhesives market has witnessed rapid growth, escalating from $41.61 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $46.32 billion in 2024, registering a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. Projections indicate sustained rapid growth, with the market poised to reach $69.61 billion by 2028, maintaining a robust CAGR of 10.7%.

Driving Forces for Market Surge:

Stable Economic Growth:

The water-based adhesives market expansion is propelled by the stable economic growth forecasted in developed and developing countries. With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicting a global real GDP growth of 3.7% over 2019 and 2020 and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023, along with recovering commodity prices, the market is poised for growth. Stable economic conditions are expected to drive investments in end-user markets, contributing to the water-based adhesives market's expansion.

Growing Construction Industry:

The burgeoning construction industry is a key driver for the water-based adhesives market. With increasing construction activities in residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure projects, and real estate development, the demand for waterborne coatings in the construction sector is on the rise. Notably, the UK's construction industry experienced a record 12.7% annual increase in 2021, underlining the significant impact of the construction sector on the water-based adhesives market.

Water-Based Adhesives market Key Players:

Major companies shaping the Water-Based Adhesives market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema Inc., Sika AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., DIC Corporation, 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ashland Inc., Mapei SPA, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Franklin International Inc., Huber Group, Alfa International Corporation, Akzo Nobel NV.

Technological Advancements:

IoT Integration Revolutionizes Adhesive Manufacturing:

IoT technologies are reshaping the adhesive manufacturing landscape, with companies adopting smart systems to connect equipment and devices. Real-time insights are gathered, enabling plant managers to identify gaps in the manufacturing process and optimize production levels. Major companies embracing IoT include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, and H.B. Fuller, utilizing embedded software and analytics tools for enhanced efficiency and quality.

Innovative Product Expansion:

Leading companies in the water-based adhesives market are introducing innovative products to cater to diverse customer needs and drive sales. Dow Inc., for instance, launched INVISU™ 7007 in August 2023, a wash-off label adhesive designed to facilitate PET recycling by separating polyolefin-based filmic labels from PET bottles. This product boasts moisture resistance, simplicity in processing and conversion, and compliance with caustic wash recycling standards according to the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR).

Regional Dominance and Market Segmentation:

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the Water-Based Adhesives market, with North America securing the second-largest position.

The water-based adhesives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type of Resin: Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex, Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

2) By Product Type: Vinyl Acetate Adhesives, Starch/Dextrin Adhesives, Rubber Latex Adhesives, Protein/Casein Adhesives, Other Product Types

3) By Application: Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction: Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications (consumer & DIY, leather & footwear, sports & leisure, and assembly)

Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on water-based adhesives market size, water-based adhesives market drivers and trends, water-based adhesives market major players, competitors' revenues, water-based adhesives market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The water-based adhesives market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

