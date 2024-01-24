Black Orange Mound World Film History Black Memphis Filmmaker Battle Memphis Black Leaders to Honor Black Film History

Film scene shot in 1987 in Orange Mound A Black Community in Memphis 1st Kickbox Film in World Film history is a racially obscured Film Black Film producer Elmore is asking Black Memphis Elected officials to recognize the fact Black Film history & Black films Matter

Elmore a Black man born in Jan. of 1953 & Jarmusch a White born Jan of 1953 1989 film Mystery Train came one year after Elmore's 1988 Film "The Contemporary Gladiator" because Jarmusch is White he is listed via a historical marker as Memphis 1st Independent Filmmaker