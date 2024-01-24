Black Orange Mound World Film History Black Memphis Filmmaker Battle Memphis Black Leaders to Honor Black Film History
Film scene shot in 1987 in Orange Mound A Black Community in Memphis 1st Kickbox Film in World Film history is a racially obscured Film Black Film producer Elmore is asking Black Memphis Elected officials to recognize the fact Black Film history & Black films Matter
Elmore a Black man born in Jan. of 1953 & Jarmusch a White born Jan of 1953 1989 film Mystery Train came one year after Elmore's 1988 Film "The Contemporary Gladiator" because Jarmusch is White he is listed via a historical marker as Memphis 1st Independent Filmmaker
Anthony "Amp" Elmore a Memphis born World Kickbox Champion & Filmmaker is Fighting Black Memphis Leaders to acknowledge his Black Memphis World Film History
Memphis, Tennessee is the city that has the largest Black population in America. Anthony "Amp" Elmore a Black Memphis born five time World Kickboxing Champion is fighting Memphis Black elected officials to get his film history and Black history honored, taught and acknowledged in Memphis.
On Friday September 16, 2021 Elmore wrote an open letter to both former White Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and current African/American Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. Elmore appealed to the "Moral Consciousness" of the Mayors and the City and County. Click here to see video titled "Legally right Morally Wrong."
Elmore explains what the City of Memphis and the County of Shelby did to him and the African/American Memphis Community of "Orange Mound" is morally wrong. Elmore explains we in Orange Mound made not only American Film history, we made World Film History. The White Memphis Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler used her function and authority to erase Elmore's 1988 Black produced Orange Mound film "The Contemporary Gladiator" out of Memphis Film History.
In 2007 Memphis Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler and the Shelby County Historical Commision purposefully inappropriately listed a film date on a Historical marker to racially make the 1989 White produced film "Mystery Train" be prior to the 1988 Black Memphis produced Film "The Contemporary Gladiator."
The L.A. Times, Turner Classic Movies, T.V. Guide and IMDB (Internet Movie Database) all show that "The Contemporary Gladiator" is a 1988 Film Release and the White Memphis JIm Jarmusch produced movie "Mystery Train" is a 1989 Film Release. This manipulative practice and culture in Memphis not only denies Elmore out of his rightful place in Memphis film history, this Memphis culture denies the African/American Community of Orange Mound out of its Memphis film history.
Elmore learned in December of 2023 that his 1988 Film release "The Contemporary Gladiator is the 1st Kickboxing film made in World Film History." Elmore on January 16, 2024 wrote letters to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Elmore explained in his letter to the President and Vice President that via our 1988 film we represent American culture and values.
The 1989 film Kickboxer starring Jean Claude Van Damme was filmed in Thailand whereas Elmore's 1988 Film "The Contemporary Gladiator" is a film that begins in "Orange Mound" a Black Community in Memphis, Tennessee. Orange Mound is the 1st Community in America built for Blacks by Blacks. In 2016 1st Lady Michelle Obama named Orange Mound "A Preserve America Community."
While Memphis, Tennessee is the largest populated African/American city in America most noted as the city where Dr. Martin Luther King was brutally assassinated Anthony "Amp" Elmore who is a 5 time world Kickboxing Champion is in the fight of his life to get not only his film acknowledged in Memphis, Elmore is fighting Black Memphis elected officials to get Black History recognized in Memphis.
Please click on the following underlined titled: Black Memphis Filmmaker Flights Indie Memphis for Black History Inclusion. Elmore explains in the video if it was not for modern technology Memphis could get away with White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism. Elmore shows in the video how "The City of Memphis" acquiesce to White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism.
Indie Memphis is a 26 year old Memphis arts organization that runs a national Film festival. Ironically the Film Festival had never invited Black Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore whose 1988 film 'The Contemporary Gladiator" starting production in 1987 10 years before there was an Indie Memphis. In fact Anthony "Amp" Elmore a Black Memphis Filmmaker is "The Father of Independent Filmmaking in Memphis."
Indie Memphis invited Elmore to screen "The Contemporary Gladiator" at its 26th year Film Festival October 24th to 29th 2023. In regards to his Memphis film history Indie Memphis refused to acknowledge Elmore's film history or rightfully acknowledge him as "Memphis 1st Independent 35mm Theatrical Filmmaker " Elmore withdrew from the film festival not wanting to be associated to any organization that outright racially discriminates against Black Memphis Film History.
Elmore explains that one has to look no further than February 1, 2023; whereas Vice President Kamala Harris, Civil Rights Leader Rev. Al Sharpton, Filmmaker Spike Lee and Black Leaders worldwide attended the funeral of 29 year old Tyre Nichols who was brutally beaten to death by 5 Black Memphis police officers. Such is evident of the abhorrent culture of Memphis Black on Black Racism and Black on Black racial discrimination in Memphis.
In 2019 Memphis celebrated its "200th Bicentennial Celebration" whereas Memphis advertised a campaign called "Bring Your Soul." Elmore a filmmaker, Community Activist, Historian whose "Orange Mound Home was once "The Safari House Education and Cultural Center and Museum" whereas Elmore's Orange Mound Home has the largest display of African furnishings in America; Elmore honored Memphis via becoming the 1st in Memphis history to produce a film regarding "Black Memphis history." The film is titled "200 Years of Black Memphis History."
Elmore's film was denied a place in the official celebration whereas he complained about the discrimination to African/American Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris who only offered Elmore a "Tweet." Elmore rented the Malco Majestic Theatre May 22, 2019 to premier the film. Elmore also uploaded the film to be shown free on Youtube for everyone.
Click Here to see The Film is titled "200 Years of Black Memphis History."
The silence and racism regarding obscuring Elmore's and the Orange Mound Black Film history comes from not only White Memphis, but also from Memphis Black Elected officials.
Elmore wrote a letter to Newly Elected Memphis African/American Mayor Paul Young asking that he address Memphis White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism via acknowledging his and Orange Mound's Black Memphis Film History.
Anthony "Amp" Elmore
Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood
+1 901-452-4330
email us here
Orange Mound World Film History